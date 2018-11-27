Watch: Ariana Grande Teases Star Studded “Thank U, Next” Video

Ariana Grande has fans in a flurry after she teased the video for her hit song, “Thank U, Next” on Instagram yesterday.

The One Last Time hitmaker had multiple stars from Mean Girls, YouTubers, musicians and more as teens who worship and follow Ariana Grande to a very uncomfortable degree.

The teaser which was released at night has since sent fans into a fever pitch.

The teasing began in earnest with a series of images of Ariana channelling some of the most iconic girl power movies of all time, including Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30. Now, she’s taking it up a notch with some live-action footage, though it isn’t clear if this is from the video or unique to this teaser.

The teaser which fans can’t get enough even had more clout surrounding it thanks to the surprise cast-member from Mean Girls. Various pictures have already revealed that Jonathan Bennett will be reprising his role for the music video, but now Stefanie Drummond showed up as well.

Other stars who made appearances in the teaser include Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings and YouTuber Gabi DeMartino. Gabi’s involvement is a slap in the face to many of her detractors who have accused the social media star of cribbing Grande’s look and style.

The short clip didn’t feature any music but instead had its cast all portraying high school kids showing just how blindly and stupidly they’re willing to follow their idols.

Watch the teaser below:

Grande’s “Thank U, Next” song is about some of her exes notable among which are the late Mac Miller and ex-fiancee Pete Davidson.