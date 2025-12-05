Wizkid’s Morayo becomes Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2025

The time music lovers wait for all year is here, “wrapped,” with streaming platforms releasing the list of their most-streamed projects.

Apple Music and Spotify have dropped their year-end charts, and despite being released in November 2024, Morayo by Wizkid has emerged as the most-streamed album of 2025 in Nigeria.

The 16-track project outperformed every Nigerian album released this year, with “Kese (Dance)” becoming the second most-streamed song on Apple Music Nigeria in 2025.

Released on 22 November 2024, Morayo carried strong momentum into the new year, dominating playlists, charts, and algorithm-driven recommendations.

Its long streaming life helped it outperform several 2025 releases, making it one of the rare Nigerian albums to top the following year’s charts without a mid-year deluxe or reissue. The album’s mix of Afrobeats, R&B, and global influences also strengthened its appeal beyond Wizkid’s core fanbase.

The project contains 16 songs and features a blend of local and international artists, including Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, Jazmine Sullivan and Anaïse.

The range of collaborators contributed to its cross-genre pull. From soulful vocals to French rap elements and street-pop energy, Morayo delivered a diverse soundscape that kept listeners returning to the project throughout the year.

The album opens with “Troubled Mind,” a reflective intro that sets the emotional tone of the project.

Wizkid moves into a more upbeat rhythm with “Karamo” and continues the groove with “Kese (Dance),” the standout hit that later became one of Nigeria’s biggest songs of 2025.

The project’s early momentum also came from “Bad Girl,” featuring Asake, a track that became a fan favourite for its blend of both artistes’ strengths. Another highlight, “Piece of My Heart” featuring Brent Faiyaz, added a smooth R&B layer that resonated with both Nigerian and international listeners.

Midway through the album, Wizkid switches the tempo with “Break Me Down,” “Bend,” and “A Million Blessing.” These tracks offer a softer groove, focusing on his signature minimalist production style. “Après Minuit,” featuring Tiakola, introduced a French touch that performed well in Francophone markets and among Nigerian listeners abroad.

Jazmine Sullivan’s appearance on “Bad For You” delivered one of the album’s most powerful vocal moments, while Anaïse added a fresh dynamic on “Slow.”

The final stretch of the album includes “Soji,” “Don’t Care,” “Lose,” and “Pray,” tracks that close the project with a mix of gratitude, introspection and calm rhythms.

As a full body of work, Morayo showed Wizkid’s ability to experiment while maintaining the sound that has kept him relevant for over a decade.

By the end of 2025, the album had dominated multiple sections of the Nigeria Apple Music charts, with several tracks re-entering the Top 100 long after release.

Its standout single “Kese (Dance)” finished as Nigeria’s second most streamed song of the year, solidifying the album’s historic run.

With Morayo, Wizkid joins a small group of artistes whose albums not only performed strongly on release but continued to top charts a full year later.

The project’s success reflects both the loyalty of his fanbase and the album’s broad musical appeal. As year-end streaming lists continue to circulate, Morayo stands out as one of the defining projects of 2025.