Young Game lists barriers facing diaspora artistes in Afrobeats industry

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Sunday Paul Bassey, popularly known as Young Game, has drawn attention to the challenges confronting African diaspora musicians seeking recognition within the Afrobeats industry.

Young Game, who hails from Ndi Okpo Iheciowa in the Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State and is currently based in Italy, said physical distance from Nigeria continues to limit access to key industry structures that support the growth of artistes.

“Afrobeats is global now, but access is still very local,” he said. “Being outside Nigeria means fewer industry connections, less media visibility, and limited access to radio, tastemakers, and live performance opportunities that help break records.”

He noted that many diaspora artistes invest significant resources in music production, promotion, and distribution, yet struggle to gain attention due to what he described as industry bias and gatekeeping. “You can have the sound, the story, and the consistency, but without proximity to the industry ecosystem, it’s easy to be ignored,” he said.

Young Game also spoke about identity challenges faced by artistes abroad, saying they are often caught between competing perceptions. “We are constantly trying to prove our authenticity, even though our roots are unquestionable,” he said, adding that diaspora artistes are sometimes viewed as “too foreign” for the local market and “not African enough” for international audiences.

Despite these constraints, he argued that diaspora musicians contribute to the expansion of Afrobeats by introducing the genre to new audiences and blending it with diverse cultural influences. “Many of us are building Afrobeats quietly in Europe, America, and beyond performing, promoting, and planting seeds that later grow into global movements,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to promote inclusion and collaboration across borders, stressing that diaspora artistes should be recognised as part of the broader Afrobeats community. “Afrobeats is strongest when it is unified. Diaspora artists should not be treated as outsiders but as extensions of the culture,” he said.

Young Game said he remains committed to building his career from abroad while maintaining strong ties with Nigeria. “The struggle is real, but so is the dream. We will keep pushing, creating, and representing until our voices are heard,” he added.