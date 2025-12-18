NFVCB asks Ini Edo to modify ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ title after CAN’s protest

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has asked actress and producer Ini Edo to modify the title of her film, A Very Dirty Christmas, following concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and members of the public.

The Board made this known in a statement made available to The Guardian on Thursday, after CAN criticised the film’s title and questioned its approval for public exhibition during the Christmas season.

According to the NFVCB, although it has not received any formal complaint from CAN, it acknowledged the concerns expressed in the media and assured Nigerians that religious sensitivity remains central to its regulatory role.

“Although the NFVCB has not received any formal communication from CAN, it wishes to sincerely acknowledge these concerns and to reassure the Christian community and the general public that the NFVCB holds religious sensitivity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as core considerations in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities,” the Board said.

The Board explained that the film went through the normal censorship and classification process before approval, stressing that the title was assessed within the film’s creative and fictional context.

The NFVCB said, “The film was approved and classified after undergoing the established censorship and classification process, during which the Film Censorship Committee examined the work within its narrative and thematic context. The approval of the title was not intended to disparage or trivialise the Christian faith or the significance of Christmas, but was considered as part of a fictional and creative expression.”

However, the Board admitted that public perception matters and said it had taken steps to prevent further controversy.

“In light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, the NFVCB has formally engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title in order to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension,” it added.

The Board also reminded the public of its legal powers, noting that it could withdraw any film from circulation if necessary.

It cited Section 39(1) of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act, which allows the Film Censorship Committee to order the withdrawal of a film from exhibition for further review in the interest of the public.

The NFVCB further assured Nigerians that it remained open to dialogue with religious bodies, industry players and the wider public.

“The NFVCB remains open to continued engagement with CAN, faith-based organizations, industry stakeholders and the general public, and will always take appropriate steps to ensure that films exhibited in Nigeria promote understanding, respect for religious diversity and national unity, while also supporting responsible creativity and artistic expression,” the statement read.

The Board thanked stakeholders for their patience and cooperation as it continues to balance creative freedom with social responsibility.

The controversy followed CAN’s criticism of the Ini Edo-produced film, which was released in cinemas nationwide on December 16.

CAN described the title as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith, urging the NFVCB to explain its approval and calling for greater sensitivity in the use of religious themes in Nollywood productions.