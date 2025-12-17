Nigerian woman sets record with ‘tallest wig’ in the world

A Nigerian wig maker, Helen Williams, has set another global record after creating a wig taller than a three-storey building.

Guinness World Records confirmed that Williams’ latest creation stands at 15.37 metres, making it the tallest wig ever recorded. The new feat adds to her growing list of achievements in wig making.

The record body noted that Williams had earlier set records for the world’s longest handmade wig, measuring 351.28 metres, and the widest wig at 3.65 metres, making the tallest wig her third major global title.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Williams said her journey with record-breaking is far from over.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop breaking records,” she said.

“To have a record is like climbing a mountain. The climb is hard and full of challenges but the view from the top is incredible.

“Breaking another record shows that nothing is impossible.”

Williams, a professional wig maker, described the tallest wig as her most difficult project so far. She explained that an initial test failed before she redesigned the structure.

“Before the attempt, I did a test run and to be honest, the test one failed.

“Making the wig stand was going to be very difficult but I went back and started designing again.

“Finally, I was able to figure out how to go about it, and I started my official attempt months later and everything went well.”

According to Guinness World Records, the wig was made using 250 bundles of string hair and cost over ₦3m, which is about £1,551 or $2,066. The entire process took two weeks and involved several technical challenges.

Williams said while making long wigs was easier for her, building the tallest wig required careful engineering.

“The longest wig was easiest as a wig maker, but the most technical and most challenging record was the tallest wig, it was very challenging because of the construction of the structure; it was very difficult.

“You can know how to make a wig and have 10 or 20 years of experience, but if the internal structure doesn’t hold you won’t get the record.”

Guinness World Records also listed Williams as the holder of records for the most hair clips in a wig in 30 seconds with 94 clips, and the most hair clips on the head in 30 seconds with 97 clips.

Reflecting on her achievements, Williams said the records symbolise her strength and determination.

“Each record represents a battle I fought against doubt, fear and limits.

“The records remind me that if you refuse to give up, anything is possible.”

When asked if she plans to stop attempting new records, she made her intentions clear.

“There are more records to break, more boundaries to push and more dreams to achieve,” she said.