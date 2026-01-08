Odumodublvck receives car, house, land, five-year US visa after Headies win

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has shared that he received an electric car, a house, land and a five-year US visa after winning the Next Rated award at the 17th Headies.

The 32-year-old rapper made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, where he showcased the vehicle and confirmed it was presented to him as part of the award.

He said, “The Headies have given me a house and land. They gave me a five-year visa to America—America, where they have banned people from entering now—and they have given me this car; cha-cha new, brand-new, ‘tear rubber,’ electrocuted! What more can they give me? A Lifetime Achievement?”

Right now, it’s time for me to give back to the Headies for the support. I also want to give glory to God Almighty, to my fans, and to everybody listening to the music, because this is more than music.” He noted.

Recall that, before the award presentation Odumodublvck had previously called out Headies organizers.

The “Declan Rice” crooner had openly criticized the awards body, calling them out on social media for what he said to be unfulfilled promises taking to social media to jokingly but ask the organizers about the status of his vehicle.

In an X post ( formerly twitter), he wrote “I DON FORGET SAY I WIN CAR 😂 HEADIES WEY MY CAR?”

This post sparked massive debate online about the credibility of the awards.

The Headies organizers, led by Ayo Animashaun, quickly responded, reassuring the “Declan Rice” crooner that the car was “coming in one piece” and that a “double car presentation” was being prepared for multiple winners.

They reminded the public of their track record, including the solar-powered house they successfully delivered to Odumodu for his “Rookie of the Year” win the previous year.

At the time, the rapper expressed frustration, suggesting that the organizers were out of touch with the current momentum of the street-pop and rap scenes.

However, his win at the 2025 ceremony appears to have mended those fences, further cementing his status as the “industry machine” and proving that his impact could no longer be overlooked by the Nigerian music Industry.

Odumodublvck began his musical journey around 2017 but gained mainstream traction in recent years.

In 2022, he signed a record deal with NATIVE Records in partnership with Def Jam Recording known for several high-charting tracks like “Picanto” featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles, “Declan Rice” which became a viral success in 2023, “Blood on the Dance Floor” featuring Bloody Civilian and Wale , “Cast” with Shallipopi

Following his 2023 mixtape Eziokwu, he released a 16-track mixtape titled The Machine Is Coming in early 2025, followed by his debut album, Industry Machine, in late 2025.