Oyo gives free tickets to youths for Davido’s Ibadan concert

The Oyo State Agency for Youth Development has announced the distribution of free tickets to young people across the state to attend Davido’s 5ive Tour concert in Ibadan.

The agency made the announcement on Friday through its official X handle, @OyoAYD, saying the initiative reflects Governor Seyi Makinde’s continuous commitment to youth empowerment and support for the state’s creative industry.

It stated, “In line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and creative industry support, we are excited to announce that thousands of free tickets have been approved for young people across Oyo State to attend Davido’s 5ive Tour in Ibadan.”

According to the agency, the initiative is more than just a concert. It is aimed at giving young people the opportunity to connect, celebrate, and express the vibrant energy that defines Oyo State.

Ticket collection, the statement added, will take place at the Oyo State Agency for Youth Development, located within the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Saturday, November 8, 2025, starting from 9:00 am on a first come, first served basis.

The agency also instructed applicants to come along with any valid form of identification such as a Local Government ID, Voter’s Card, or National Identification Number for verification before receiving the tickets.

It added that Governor Makinde’s leadership continues to inspire progress in Oyo State by investing not only in education, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship but also in entertainment and the creative space, which provide young people with global visibility.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, had earlier confirmed that the Nigerian leg of his 5ive Tour would hold across several cities including Uyo, Yola, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos. The Ibadan concert will take place on November 9, followed by the Lagos homecoming show on December 25.

The 32-year-old Afrobeats star, who has already performed in Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, and Enugu, is known for his energetic stage performances and hit songs such as Unavailable, Feel, and Aye.

Recall that on Friday, the Recording Academy announced Davido as one of the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The Timeless crooner earned nomination in Best African Music Performance category for “With You” featuring Omah Lay, alongside Burna Boy’s “Love,” Ayra Starr’s “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid, and Tyla’s “Push 2 Start.”