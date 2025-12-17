Peller’s management says influencer is safe, urges public to ignore rumours

The management of popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has said he is safe, in good health, and not in any danger, following days of intense public speculation surrounding his well-being.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, City Plug, which represents the influencer, sought to reassure fans and the general public while calling for restraint in the spread of unverified information.

“We wish to formally address the public regarding the recent incident and subsequent developments,” the statement read. “We are aware of the various speculations and rumours currently circulating about Peller. In this regard, we would like to clearly state that he is in good health, safe, and doing well. There is absolutely no cause for concern at this time.”

The statement comes amid discussions on social media following recent events involving the influencer, which drew online attention to him.

In the statement, Peller’s management appealed to the public to stop spreading rumours or engaging in online attacks targeted at the influencer. The team warned that speculation and misinformation could worsen an already sensitive situation.

“We respectfully urge members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, speculation, or engaging in cyber attacks directed toward Peller,” the statement said.

The management also disclosed that relevant legal and medical processes were being followed where necessary, while emphasising that Peller remains focused on his personal life and professional commitments.

“At present, all necessary legal and medical protocols are being duly observed, and beyond this, Peller remains focused on his personal journey and ongoing projects,” the statement added.

The incident has reignited conversations about the pressures faced by social media influencers, especially young creators who operate under constant public scrutiny.

Peller’s management expressed appreciation to those who have shown concern and support during the period, including fans, colleagues and business partners.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued support, concern, and goodwill shown by his fans, friends, partners, and the general public,” the statement said.

The team also advised the public to rely only on updates shared through official channels, stressing that any information not released by authorised sources should be treated as false.

“We kindly encourage everyone to rely solely on information released through official channels and to disregard all unverified reports and news,” the statement concluded.

As of the time of filing this report, no further details have been released by Peller himself. However, his management insists that he is stable and receiving the necessary support.