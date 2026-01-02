Reno Omokri backs DDG after rapper says ‘Nigeria not as dangerous as US’

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has joined the debate on safety after American rapper Darryl Dwayne Jr., popularly known as DDG, said he doesn’t think Nigeria is as dangerous as America.

Omokri shared his reaction on his social media pages on Friday, responding to a viral video of the rapper speaking during his visit to Lagos.

In the clip, which was shared on X by CutnPaid on Thursday, DDG pushed back against the long-held belief that Nigeria is extremely dangerous.

Drawing from his experience living in the US and visiting Nigeria, the rapper said violent crime was worse back home.

“I think America is the most dangerous country there is, to be honest. I don’t think Nigeria is as dangerous as America, nowhere near,” DDG said.

He admitted that robbery happens in Nigeria but insisted it was different from what he described as frequent gun violence in the United States.

“You get robbed out here for sure, but people aren’t getting shot like that, the way it happens in America,” he added.

DDG also encouraged foreigners who might be hesitant about visiting Nigeria to ignore negative stereotypes.

“So if anybody is thinking about coming out here, just pull, bro,” he said.

Reacting to the remarks, Omokri criticised Nigerians who regularly speak negatively about the country despite having little or no experience living abroad.

“You live in Nigeria and have never travelled abroad, yet you swear that Nigeria is bad and constantly de market her online,” he wrote.

He questioned why such opinions should outweigh those of someone who has experienced life in both countries.

“Now, who should the world believe, between you, with mono vision, and DDG, with dual vision?” Omokri asked.

According to him, DDG is not alone in expressing positive views about Nigeria after visiting. Omokri listed several international celebrities who have spoken favourably about the country.

He said singer Chris Brown showed strong affection for Nigeria after his visit, while American singer Ciara, who visited in October, reportedly took a Nigerian name and expressed surprise at how safe she felt.

Omokri also referenced Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who once jogged in Nigeria without security, and rappers 50 Cent and Kanye West, both of whom have praised Nigerian culture and work ethic.

He ended by urging Nigerians to speak more positively about the country, stressing that citizens play a key role in shaping global perception.

“Nigeria is a great country, and will be an even greater country with patriotic citizens, who market her to the world!” he wrote.

The latest comments are not Omokri’s first intervention on what he describes as Nigerians “de-marketing” Nigeria.

On Thursday, Omokiri had criticised social media reactions following the road accident involving former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Joshua, a British-Nigerian boxer, sustained injuries in the crash, which also claimed two lives.

However, Omokri faulted what he described as unverified claims circulating online that emergency responders failed to act promptly.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, Omokri said Nigerian social media users rushed to paint the country negatively, leading to international headlines portraying Nigeria as a “failed state.”

“Instead of de-marketing Nigeria, why don’t you and I wait for the full details of what occurred to our beloved boxing champion before making dramatic and damaging statements whose veracity we cannot be sure of?” he asked.

Omokri said reports from countries including India and Australia quoted Nigerian X users, alleging that first responders did not assist Joshua, claims he described as misleading.

According to him, eyewitnesses began assisting the boxer within minutes of the accident, while professional responders arrived shortly after. He added that Joshua was already close to a hospital before an ambulance could reach the scene, contrary to online claims that help took hours.

He further stated that the two fatalities recorded in the accident were foreign nationals who suffered fatal injuries on impact, not due to any failure of emergency services.

“How is that the fault of emergency response personnel? I see no blame for Nigeria in this! But I will still wait for the full official statement,” Omokri said.

Drawing comparisons, he noted that emergency response delays also occur in developed countries, citing the death of Princess Diana in Paris and similar incidents elsewhere.

Omokri urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and patriotism, warning against spreading unverified claims that harm the country’s image.

“Please be patriotic and wait for an official statement before hastily crucifying Nigeria,” he added.