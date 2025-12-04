Sabinus confirms marriage breakdown, says family remains on good terms

Comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has confirmed that his marriage to Ciana Chapman has ended.

He made this known during a recent TikTok live session where he clarified that the union, formalised in 2023, ended without conflict.

Sabinus said he and his former wife are still on good terms and remain focused on the well-being of their daughter.

Reacting to rumours of crisis in the marriage, including claims of domestic violence and infidelity, he said, “I’m not married. My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine.”

His confirmation comes after months of speculation about the state of the relationship, despite earlier denials from both sides.

In a separate interview with VJ Adams, Sabinus shared how his father opposed his decision to pursue comedy.

He said his father insisted he should study law, a plan that failed after repeated attempts to secure admission.

He later gained admission to study Linguistics and Communication Studies at the University of Port Harcourt, where he discovered his talent for comedy and began creating skits.

Sabinus explained that he hid his comedy journey from his father throughout his university years. His father eventually found out a year after graduation when he saw Sabinus’ face on posters for comedy shows.

The discovery led to anger. “He was very furious. He fumed, ‘Which comedy? Stupid business. Look at the boy I sent to become a lawyer,’” Sabinus recounted.

He added that his father later accepted his career choice after he started earning from comedy and supporting the family, eventually giving his full support as Sabinus’ popularity increased.

Sabinus, whose videos put smiles on people’s faces, rose to fame through short comedy skits shared widely on social media