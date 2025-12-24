Simi shows off baby bump in hubby’s new video

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has stirred excitement among fans after appearing with a visible baby bump in a new music video by her husband, Adekunle Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold.

The video, titled My Love Is The Same, released on Wednesday, features intimate family moments with Adekunle Gold, Simi, and their five-year-old daughter, Adejare Kosoko, fondly called Deja.

Scenes in the clip include relaxed couch moments, car rides and playful outings, all centred on love and family life.

Fans were quick to spot Simi’s baby bump in the video, sparking congratulatory messages and speculation that the couple may be expecting their second child, although neither singer has confirmed the pregnancy.

Simi also shared the video link on her X page on Wednesday, posting lyrics from the song that further fueled the conversation.

She wrote, “Mo fe bi’mo meji will you be the father…” alongside the YouTube link.

Adekunle Gold also promoted the video on his social media pages, describing it as a celebration of love, home and gratitude.

“No matter where I go, my home is the same…my love is the same. I’m grateful for my blessings and I’m grateful to be able to capture these moments with my favourite people in the world,” he wrote.

He added, “My Love Is The Same 💙💜 Out Now,” alongside the YouTube link to the video.

Congratulations are in order for The Kosoko family🥰🥰 Song: My love is the same by @adekunleGOLD pic.twitter.com/FXUbJ3IWL1 — Guardian Life NG (@GuardianLifeNG) December 24, 2025



The song is part of Adekunle Gold’s October 2025 album Fuji and speaks about unwavering love despite distance and demanding schedules.

Fans have also linked the video to Simi’s 2020 hit Duduke, which she released while pregnant with their daughter.

The reactions come weeks after a troll on X made comments about Simi’s age and fertility, remarks that were widely criticised as insensitive. The user later issued a public apology after facing backlash.

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2020.

Since the release of the video, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in as fans await confirmation from the couple.

The release follows Adekunle Gold’s November release of the visuals for Many People, which featured Fuji legends Yinka Ayefele and Adewale Ayuba, alongside BBNaija winner Imisi, and was praised for blending classic Fuji storytelling with modern Afrobeats.