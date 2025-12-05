Simply Tacha slams Aunty Esther over refusal of blood transfusion

Nigerian reality star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Simply Tacha, has weighed in on a matter that has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) involving popular Twitter personality Aunty Esther, whose real username is @MensahOmolola.

Aunty Esther, known for helping people shop for foodstuff online, has been battling a serious breast condition, and her followers have been raising money to help cover her medical expenses.

Tacha expressed frustration at Aunty Esther’s decision to refuse a blood transfusion due to her religious beliefs.

In a post shared on her X account, the reality star wrote: “If somebody wants to die, I don’t see the argument. You people should allow the person die. I don’t see reasons trying to save someone who doesn’t want to be saved… This isn’t about religious belief, it’s just pure madness.”

She also criticised Aunty Esther’s history of recklessness and her tendency to advertise personal business even during serious situations.

Tacha added that the 30 million Naira raised for her could have saved 50 to 100 lives in Nigeria and urged that the funds be redirected to people who wish to live.

The controversy began when Aunty Esther shared her medical diagnosis on X, she revealed that her results confirmed breast cancer affecting her breast and armpit, though her internal organs were unaffected.

She explained that she and her family had decided to avoid blood transfusions, in line with her faith as a Jehovah’s Witness. Instead, she opted for alternative treatments to boost her blood levels before starting chemotherapy.

A team of volunteers and medical professionals, including Dr Olusina Ajidahun (@beardedshina) and Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10), had been helping Aunty Esther access care.

Dr Ajidahun provided updates on November 25 detailing her appointment at Lakeshore Cancer Center, the tests conducted, and the proposed course of treatment.

She underwent CT scans, blood tests, liver and kidney function tests, and a core needle biopsy, among other investigations. The medical team also discussed treatment options including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, noting that cancer is a long-term condition that will require sustained care and funding.

By December 2, Dr Ajidahun confirmed that Aunty Esther had been admitted for inpatient care. She was being attended to by a multidisciplinary team, and her medical bills, medications, and meals had been covered by donations.

Another twitter user, (@AUNTYMUSE_), who stays with Aunty Esther daily, was praised for her dedication, often sleeping on the hospital floor to ensure the patient’s well-being.

Despite these efforts, some volunteers decided to step back from managing Aunty Esther’s care. On December 5, @wizarab explained that he and Dr Ajidahun had left the matter in the hands of Aunty Esther and her family due to her refusal of blood transfusions.

He acknowledged the tireless work of Aunty Muse while noting the difficulty of respecting religious beliefs when they clash with medical advice.

The situation quickly became a trending topic on X, sparking heated debates.

Many users criticised Aunty Esther’s decision, saying she had prioritised religion over her health. Others argued that her personal choice should be respected, even if it meant refusing life-saving treatment. Some questioned the fate of the funds raised for her care, debating whether it should be redirected to others in urgent need.

Aunty Esther’s case highlights the complex intersection of faith, personal choice, and medical ethics in Nigeria.

While she continues to receive support from followers and her family, the controversy underscores the challenges of reconciling deeply held religious beliefs with urgent medical needs.