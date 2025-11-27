Others

Single mother stigma applies to women who don’t have things going well – Mercy Eke

Published 27 Nov 2025

By Musa Adekunle

Mercy Eke | Image sourced from Sideomex Entertainment

Reality TV star Mercy Eke has said she is not afraid of having a child before marriage, adding that society only shames women who are not doing well financially or socially.

She stated this in a recent podcast interview where she discussed motherhood, marriage pressure and how expectations differ for successful women.

The Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner said she would keep her baby if she ever became pregnant out of wedlock, even though she is not actively seeking it.

She explained that having a child before marriage would not affect her lifestyle or stop her from finding a partner.

According to her, “I won’t go the extra miles to get pregnant out of wedlock. But if it just happens, I would leave it and I would have my baby. I want three kids; two girls and one boy or three girls. I love female children.

“Even if don’t get married, I would still have kids. What most people don’t know is that the stigma of being a single mother only applies to women who don’t have things going well for them.

“The women [single mothers] that are shattering glasses, men are begging them for marriage. I can get married tomorrow if I want to. But what I want in a man, I have not seen it. It’s not like there is no suitor. There are plenty… So, even if I have a baby, I would still see a man.”

In the same vein, another ex-BBNaija housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has opened up about her own family dreams, saying she wants a very large family.

She made this known during an interview on the Off the Top podcast with VJ Adams.

She said, “I want nine kids,” a confession that surprised many fans and offered a rare insight into her long-term plans.

Liquorose also spoke about how her views on marriage have changed over the years. As a young woman, she preferred a quiet wedding, but now wants something far more elaborate.

She said, “Growing up, I used to be that girl who could get married, and nobody would know. At one point, I thought… I want a two-week wedding. I want something loud because it’s going to be a lot. Liquorose is taken! Officially. I have to do that,” the 30-year-old actress admitted.

She added that she plans to end her singlehood with several days of celebrations.

“I have to party for like five days before the wedding. Party as a single girl, just have fun. I want something loud,” she explained.

Despite the big plans, Liquorose said she still wants one private moment kept away from the public.

“But I would have one celebration for myself that nobody will even have to see. It would just be me and whoever the person would be. Just me and him,” she added.

