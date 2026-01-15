Social media messing you up, Bovi tells Super Eagles after defeat

Popular comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has criticised Super Eagles players over what he described as distraction from social media, following Nigeria’s exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after losing to Morocco.

The comments came on Thursday after Nigeria lost 4 to 2 on penalties to host nation Morocco on Wednesday night in their semifinal clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

In an Instagram post shared, the entertainer explained that online praise, comments and attention have continued to affect the mindset of players during major tournaments.

He said, “Social media will be messing you guys up real bad, not just from this tournament but previous tournaments. You get carried away by the praise. Guess what? They don’t like you. They like what you do. Don’t let the comments, don’t let the likes fool you. The tide can change anytime.”

Bovi also advised the players to stay away from social media while on national duty, citing how top football nations handle focus during competitions.

He added, “When Argentina had to play us, no member of the Argentine team was on social media. We were on social media posting all kinds of things. Stop going on social media during tournaments.”

Beyond social media, the comedian urged the players to understand the emotional weight of representing Nigeria, insisting that football remains the strongest force that unites the country.

He said, “If there’s anything that unites Nigeria as a nation, it’s football. Mark my words, it’s football,” and added, “Religion stops this country from burning because we are very religious people. Politics divides this nation because self-interest comes into play. But football is the only thing that brings Muslims and Christians, North, South-East, and West together.”

Bovi also addressed winger Samuel Chukwueze and other players who missed key chances, while stressing the importance of responsibility on the pitch.

He said, “You have to treat it like you are an assassin. I’ve never seen in my life where an assassin has an opportunity to kill somebody and chooses to go like this or like this while chewing gum,” and added, “Chukwueze, I forgive him from the bottom of my heart, but you need to understand that the weight of the nation lies in your hand.”

The comedian further cautioned players against chasing personal glory ahead of collective success.

He said, “If you go for glory before victory, more often than not, you will mess up. More often than not, you become the victim, Don’t let that ember come alive. We let an advantage sleep.”

Bovi concluded with a strong message on commitment to the national team despite challenges around football administration.

He said, “Dear Super Eagles and intending Super Eagles players, have this at the back of your mind when you are playing for Nigeria: regardless of how the NFF treats you, if you choose to say I will play for Nigeria, understand that you have the potential, the power to unite Nigeria,” and warned, “So if you’re not ready to die, don’t play.”

Nigeria’s Super Eagles last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 and have since continued to fall short at key stages of the competition, often facing criticism over focus, mentality and commitment.