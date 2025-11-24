How I overcame production struggles to shape Trish O Couture – Patricia Onumonu

Fashion designer and founder of Trish O Couture, Patricia Onumonu, has explained how early production setbacks shaped her eighteen-year journey in the fashion industry.

In an interview, she said the beginning of her career was marked by staffing issues, unstable power supply and difficulty aligning her creative ideas with the work produced in the atelier.

“There were several, managing workers, power supply, and trying to align production with the creative vision. Building a reliable team was especially tough. But consistency and faith kept me going. With time, through hard work, quality, and referrals from happy clients, the brand began to grow organically,” she said.

She noted that the challenges helped strengthen the structure of the brand, which started as a small bespoke atelier before growing into a recognised luxury label.

Reflecting on eighteen years of building Trish O Couture, she described the experience as both demanding and rewarding.

“It feels surreal. Eighteen years in any business, especially in fashion, is no small feat. This anniversary is not just about the brand; it’s about growth, resilience and grace,” she said.

She added that the brand has consistently blended African heritage with modern luxury, moving from dramatic fairytale-inspired designs to refined pieces admired for craftsmanship and detailed finishing. She said the label now caters to clients within and outside the country and has expanded into luxury interiors.

On the launch of her new jewellery line, she said the idea came from years of client requests for accessories that matched their couture pieces.

“Lady Trish Diamonds was born out of my love for timeless luxury and the desire to create something personal and lasting. Each piece is crafted to make her feel beautiful and empowered,” she said.

She described the collection as a continuation of the brand’s creative identity.

“It is rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and emotion. Every piece tells a story,” she said.

On balancing creativity and business, she credited her husband for steady support.

“My husband has been my biggest support from day one, my backbone. Without him, there would be no Trish O Couture as it stands today,” she said.

Asked about lessons learned, she said the years have taught her the importance of humility, discipline and consistency.

“Never underestimate anyone. Nobody knows tomorrow. Success is not just about talent but also about consistency, integrity and kindness,” she said.

She also spoke about the need for more visibility for emerging designers in Nigeria.

“Many designers and creatives are underestimated. In our industry, people often think you have to be in a certain kind of click before you’re acknowledged. We should support emerging talents just as much as established names,” she said.

She appreciated industry supporters like Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, founder of African Fashion Week London, whom she met earlier in her career.

“She welcomed me with so much warmth and believed in my potential,” she said.

As part of the brand’s eighteenth anniversary celebration, Trish O Couture is preparing for an exclusive showcase themed “Classics Across All Seasons.” The event, scheduled for December 14 at The Mikano Center in Victoria Island, will feature more than sixty designs tracing the brand’s evolution. The evening will also include the unveiling of Lady Trish Diamonds.

Looking ahead, she said the goal is to take both the fashion label and the jewellery line to a global audience.

“This is a new chapter. We’re expanding internationally and creating more lifestyle collections. I want both brands to be recognized for what they represent, elegance, empowerment and timeless creativity,” she said.

She added that the journey is still unfolding.

“I’m thankful for how far we’ve come and excited for what lies ahead. The journey has only just begun,” she said.