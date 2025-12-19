Symply Tacha slams influencers over arrest of online troll

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and media personality, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Symply Tacha, has criticised a Nigerian influencer couple following the arrest of an X (formerly Twitter) user accused of trolling the UK-based couple, Lawrence Alabi and his wife, Omotara Alabi.

The controversy began after the X user with the handle @churlarh was arrested over repeated online comments directed at the couple. The user had, on several occasions, made remarks about their marriage, including claims that they were “barren” and struggling to conceive.

News of the arrest quickly spread across social media and became a trending topic, drawing mixed reactions from users. While some supported the couple’s decision to involve law enforcement, others argued that arresting the troll was an excessive response to online harassment.

Reacting to the development, Symply Tacha condemned what she described as hypocrisy and abuse of privilege by influential Nigerians. In a strongly worded post on X, she said many Nigerians aspire to success only to use it to oppress others.

“We are the biggest hypocrites to ever exist. We can all agree that the Nigerian dream is to make it well enough to oppress another Nigerian,” she wrote.

Tacha also questioned the decision to have the user arrested, pointing out that such an action would be unlikely in the United Kingdom, where the influencer couple resides. According to her, legal action through the courts would have been more appropriate.

“You live in the UK; you know with a billion pounds you can’t do this. Sue the boy; I don’t care. But what you won’t do is humiliate him,” she added.

She further stated that while the user should face the law for his actions, public humiliation should not be part of the process. Tacha also offered to help the arrested user secure legal support, insisting that justice should be fair and not driven by influence or wealth.

“If anybody can get me the boy’s contact, send a DM or drop a comment. We will get him out, and the boy in question will still face the law. But what you won’t do is humiliate him,” she said.

However, shortly after Tacha’s comments gained attention, old posts resurfaced showing that the same X user had previously trolled her as well. In one of the resurfaced tweets, the user reportedly told Tacha that she “looked washed” after she shared a photo online.

As of the time of filing this report, Lawrence and Omotara Alabi have not released a detailed public response to Tacha’s remarks. The legal status of the arrested X user also remains unclear.