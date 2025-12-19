TheBeckyJoe eyes Guinness World Record on largest social media marketing lesson

27-year-old Nigerian social media strategist, TheBeckyJoe, will, on January 29, 2026, attempt to break and surpass the current Guinness World Record of 2,185 participants by hosting Africa’s largest social media marketing lesson, bringing together over 3,000 participants in one practical session.

The record attempt, themed “From Posts to Cash: How to Use Social Media Platforms to Promote Yourself, Skills, Products, and Services — and Generate Income,” is designed to show how platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X can be used intentionally to earn income, regardless of age or background.

Her rise has since been marked by several high-impact digital campaigns, including Pelumi Nubi’s historic London-to-Lagos road trip, the global rebranding of Nons Miraj’s Hunt Game Show, and other viral projects that shaped conversations across digital platforms. However, her most personal success came from helping her 65-year-old father go viral by spreading the news of his bedsheet business on TikTok.

”Social media changed my dad’s story at 65. My dad calls me his angel because I made him count what he hasn’t counted in years. We lack the distribution of digital education, and that’s why I do what I do. Five years ago, my dad handed me his broken Infinix phone, and that’s how my journey began, first as a social media manager.

”By bringing thousands together for a single structured lesson, the initiative positions Nigeria as a leading hub for digital learning and innovation, while showcasing African excellence beyond entertainment and sports. It also reinforces Nigeria’s growing role in shaping the future of the global digital economy,” she said.

The Founder and CEO of TBJ Media Group, funded her education through social media work and began as a social media manager, gradually mastering content strategy, platform behaviour, and online monetisation during her first year Botany student at the University of Lagos,

According to her, the Guinness World Record attempt goes beyond breaking a number; It is rooted in a clear mission: to empower young Africans to turn their phones into tools for income, opportunity, and independence.

”My mission is not just the numbers but to help young Africans turn their smartphones into money-making machines,” she said

She revealed that paramount before her to train 3,000 people for free, while also providing scholarships, smartphones, digital tools, and cash prizes, ensuring participants have what they need to start earning immediately if her Guinness World Record initiative sees the light of the day.

Her long-term goal, according to her, is: to put ₦3.6 billion into the pockets of 3,000 young Africans by December 2026, by teaching practical skills that enable participants to earn ₦50,000–₦100,000 monthly from their phones.