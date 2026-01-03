Your guide to starting 2026 well

After the rush of December, the first weekend of the year arrives quietly. It’s a chance to pause, breathe, reset, and ease gently into the months ahead. This is not the season for pressure or grand declarations. Instead, it’s about clarity, calm routines, and small choices that allow the year to unfold naturally.

This guide focuses on how to begin 2026 gently: what to do, where to go, what to eat, what to watch or read, and how to approach the year with intention rather than urgency.

Go where it is calm

You cannot slow down time, but you can slow yourself. The first weekend of January is ideal for reflection and light planning, whether that means writing down lessons from last year, reviewing personal finances, or deciding what to prioritise in the months ahead. Time moves quickly, and as you grow older, it is worth thinking about legacy. You do not need a fully formed plan yet. Clarity develops with time, and for now, quiet spaces work better than crowded or noisy venues.

Calm environments allow you to think without distraction. Museums, art galleries, bookstores, and relaxed cafés are good starting points. Places to consider:

Lekki Conservation Centre National Museum, Onikan (especially in the morning) Nike Art Gallery during off-peak hours Terra Kulture for books, art, and lunch Low-key cafés in Ikoyi or Yaba

Short breaks without long travel



You do not need to leave the city to feel rested. A short staycation or even a day visit can help reset your routine and signal a calmer pace for the year ahead. Federal Palace Hotel offers a relaxed environment with waterfront views and leisure facilities. Meanwhile, Lakowe Lakes provides quiet outdoor space for those seeking fresh air and distance from traffic and noise.

What to eat as the year begins

After December’s excesses, January eating works best when it feels familiar and balanced. Light soups, grilled proteins, simple dishes, fruits, smoothies, and tea help the body settle back into routine. January eating should feel sustainable, not restrictive.

Restaurants where these options are easy to find include Haven 11, Rapa Nui, Hunger Games, Spotlight Hub, and Prive by Nest.

What to watch this weekend and beyond

A quiet start to the year does not mean avoiding your screen altogether. This is a good time to catch up on films and series without the pressure of keeping up with trends. Where Love Lives by Bimbo Ademoye and A Bride for the Season by Omoni Oboli are solid choices for relaxed home viewing.

If you prefer the cinema experience, titles such as Behind The Scenes, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Colours of Fire offer options for different moods.

Podcasts to start the year right

Sometimes, a simple press of play leads to clarity. Podcasts can ease you into the year with honest conversations about life, work, money, and purpose. Diary of a CEO stands out for its candid interviews, while The School of Greatness breaks down health, relationships, business, and mental strength into clear, practical ideas.

Other shows push your thinking even further. Colin and Samir explores meaning, creativity, and modern work beyond content creation. Modern Wisdom challenges your worldview and makes you question habits you never noticed. The Game with Alex Hormozi feels like a no nonsense business class, teaching discipline, focus, and how to build a better life. You may not connect with all of them, but one good podcast can quietly change your direction.

Books to read in 2026

The right book can clear your head and help you settle into the year with intention. To start 2026, consider titles such as The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, Build, Don’t Talk by Raj Shamani, and The Smart Money Woman by Arese Ugwu.

For fiction and reflection, Be(com)ing Nigerian by Elnathan John, Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad by Damilare Kuku, and The Thing Around Your Neck by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie offer perspective, humour, and emotional depth.

Start the year with easy movement

There is no need to rush into intense fitness routines. Walking, stretching, yoga, or short beach walks are enough for the first weekend. The goal is to stay active without exhaustion, leaving room to increase intensity later in the month.

It is also worth remembering that a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers, while also contributing to weight gain, weakened muscles, poor circulation, bone density loss, and a higher risk of depression and anxiety. Gentle movement now sets a healthier rhythm for the rest of the year.

One focus for the year

Instead of long lists of resolutions, choose one clear focus. It could be financial stability, spending quality time with family, career advancement, work-life balance, or better rest. Whichever you choose, give it time and act on it.

Learning to say no is part of that focus. It reduces distraction and creates space for what truly matters. A year does not change all at once; it shifts through small, repeated decisions made with clarity.