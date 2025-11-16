Six restaurants in Lagos to explore global flavours

If you’re craving something beyond jollof or amala, Lagos is bursting with culinary adventures that take your palate around the world. From delicate Japanese rolls to spicy Indian curries and comforting Mediterranean dishes, these restaurants bring international cuisines closer to home. Here are five spots in Victoria Island to explore global flavours without leaving Lagos.

1. Izanagi

Japanese precision

📍 14A Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island

For lovers of sushi, sashimi, and teppanyaki, Izanagi delivers one of the most authentic Japanese dining experiences in Lagos. The dim lighting, minimalist décor, and beautifully plated rolls make this restaurant a favourite for fine dining and quiet sophistication. Each bite feels like a small work of art.

2. Spice Route

Indian warmth

📍 36 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island

From creamy butter chicken to aromatic paneer tikka, Spice Route brings India’s burst of flavours to Lagos. The décor, inspired by the ancient Silk Road, glows with warm tones and gold accents. Pair your meal with naan fresh from the tandoor and a chilled mango lassi for the full experience.

3. Salma’s

Lebanese comfort

📍 20/24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island

Salma’s offers Lebanese dining at its finest, from smoky kebabs and grilled lamb to bowls of tabbouleh, hummus, and falafel. The food feels homemade yet elevated, served in a stylish setting that channels Mediterranean charm. The outdoor seating is perfect for slow, conversation-filled evenings.

4. La Taverna

Spanish and Italian cuisine

📍 48 Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island

Cosy and colourful, La Taverna blends the best of Spanish and Italian cuisine. Expect wood-fired pizzas, rich pasta dishes, sangria, and small plates of tapas perfect for sharing. With its laid-back ambience and chef specials that change with the season, it feels like dining in a quiet European café.

5. Cilantro

Pan-Asian harmony

📍 7 Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Victoria Island (also in Ikeja)

Cilantro offers a refreshing mix of Thai, Chinese, and Indian dishes. From noodles tossed in delicate sauces to curries with depth and balance, every plate highlights flavour and finesse. The atmosphere is modern and calm, making it ideal for an intimate dinner or a serene night out with friends.

6. Jamski

Jamaican flavour

📍8A Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island

For a Caribbean escape, Jamski brings authentic Jamaican dining to Lagos, with jerk chicken, oxtail, patties, and rice and peas served by Jamaican chefs. The lively reggae-infused setting, generous portions and tropical vibes make it a standout for when you want bold flavour and attitude.