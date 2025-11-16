Others

Search Guardian News

Six restaurants in Lagos to explore global flavours

If you’re craving something beyond jollof or amala, Lagos is bursting with culinary adventures that take your palate around the world. From delicate Japanese rolls to spicy Indian curries and comfor...

Published 16 Nov 2025

By Suliyat Tella

Spicy grilled fish served at Jamski. Photo credit: Jamski Restaurant

More on Guardian Life

If you’re craving something beyond jollof or amala, Lagos is bursting with culinary adventures that take your palate around the world. From delicate Japanese rolls to spicy Indian curries and comforting Mediterranean dishes, these restaurants bring international cuisines closer to home. Here are five spots in Victoria Island to explore global flavours without leaving Lagos.

1. Izanagi

A sushi platter with salmon, avocado and sesame seeds at Izanagi Restaurant.
Signature sushi rolls at Izanagi Restaurant. Photo credit: Izanagi Restaurant

Japanese precision
📍 14A Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island
For lovers of sushi, sashimi, and teppanyaki, Izanagi delivers one of the most authentic Japanese dining experiences in Lagos. The dim lighting, minimalist décor, and beautifully plated rolls make this restaurant a favourite for fine dining and quiet sophistication. Each bite feels like a small work of art.

2. Spice Route

A colourful plate of Indian street style appetisers with yoghurt and tamarind sauce
Street style appetiser served at Spice Route. Photo credit: Spice Route.

Indian warmth
📍 36 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island
From creamy butter chicken to aromatic paneer tikka, Spice Route brings India’s burst of flavours to Lagos. The décor, inspired by the ancient Silk Road, glows with warm tones and gold accents. Pair your meal with naan fresh from the tandoor and a chilled mango lassi for the full experience.

3. Salma’s

A mezze bowl with roasted vegetables, herbs and pomegranate seeds
Fresh mezze bowl at Salma Restaurant. Photo credit: Salma Restaurant

Lebanese comfort
📍 20/24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island
Salma’s offers Lebanese dining at its finest, from smoky kebabs and grilled lamb to bowls of tabbouleh, hummus, and falafel. The food feels homemade yet elevated, served in a stylish setting that channels Mediterranean charm. The outdoor seating is perfect for slow, conversation-filled evenings.

4. La Taverna

Grilled prawns topped with melted cheese served with fresh salad at La Taverna.
Cheese grilled prawns with fresh salad at La Taverna. Photo credit: La Taverna Restaurant

Spanish and Italian cuisine
📍 48 Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island
Cosy and colourful, La Taverna blends the best of Spanish and Italian cuisine. Expect wood-fired pizzas, rich pasta dishes, sangria, and small plates of tapas perfect for sharing. With its laid-back ambience and chef specials that change with the season, it feels like dining in a quiet European café.

5. Cilantro

A bowl of spiced biryani served with herbs at Cilantro Restaurant.
Biryani served fresh at Cilantro Restaurant. Photo credit: Cilantro Restaurant

Pan-Asian harmony
📍 7 Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Victoria Island (also in Ikeja)
Cilantro offers a refreshing mix of Thai, Chinese, and Indian dishes. From noodles tossed in delicate sauces to curries with depth and balance, every plate highlights flavour and finesse. The atmosphere is modern and calm, making it ideal for an intimate dinner or a serene night out with friends.

6. Jamski

Grilled whole fish coated in spicy sauce and served with lettuce and tomatoes at Jamski.
Spicy grilled fish served at Jamski. Photo credit: Jamski Restaurant

Jamaican flavour
📍8A Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island
For a Caribbean escape, Jamski brings authentic Jamaican dining to Lagos, with jerk chicken, oxtail, patties, and rice and peas served by Jamaican chefs. The lively reggae-infused setting, generous portions and tropical vibes make it a standout for when you want bold flavour and attitude.

Suliyat Tella

Guardian Life

Join Our Channels

You may also like

More Articles from Guardian Life.