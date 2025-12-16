We will spoil Detty December ourselves, says Laura Ikeji

Renowned Nigerian businesswoman and media entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, has criticised what she described as rising greed among Nigerians during the festive season, warning that price inflation could eventually ruin the “Detty December” culture.

In a video shared on her Instagram page today, Ikeji expressed frustration over the growing trend of service providers drastically increasing prices in December, especially for Nigerians returning home from abroad to celebrate the holidays.

According to her, many business owners now see December as an opportunity to exploit returnees, popularly referred to as “IJGB”, assuming they are excessively wealthy and can afford inflated prices.

“Nigerians? We are greedy,” Ikeji said in the video. “I braided my hair for ₦70,000 before I left Nigeria. Now my braider is telling me she won’t braid hair for less than ₦200,000 for this same style for my client, and that I should charge the client ₦250,000 because it is Detty December.”

She described the development as unreasonable and unfair, stressing that many Nigerians in the diaspora are not billionaires but regular people who save for months to enjoy the festive season at home.

“People that live abroad are not billionaires. They are people like you,” she said. “They saved up to come and enjoy themselves in Nigeria in December. It doesn’t mean you should exploit them.”

Ikeji warned that excessive pricing could discourage visitors from returning home during the holidays in the future, ultimately hurting businesses that depend heavily on December sales.

“We will ruin this Detty December with our hands, and we will all rest,” she said.

While noting that December is usually her most profitable period as a businesswoman, Ikeji insisted that profit should not come at the expense of fairness and empathy.

“I sell the most during December, but I am not a greedy person,” she added. “Tell me why somebody will pay ₦250,000 to braid hair.”

The entrepreneur also criticised landlords and short-let property owners for contributing to the rising cost of living, linking the surge in rent prices to the popularity of Airbnb and short-term rentals.

“Same thing landlords are doing,” Ikeji said. “Airbnb is the reason why rent is expensive in Nigeria. Landlords realised people are charging hundreds of thousands per day.”

She argued that this mindset has fuelled a culture of exploitation, where December visitors are viewed as easy targets for inflated prices across sectors, including accommodation, transportation, beauty services and entertainment.

“You guys are exploiting these people. It’s annoying,” she said. “These are regular people abroad, hustling for their money.”

Detty December has grown into a major cultural and economic phenomenon in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, attracting thousands of visitors for concerts, weddings, beach outings and nightlife.

The season has also become a major boost for businesses in hospitality, fashion and entertainment.

However, Ikeji warned that if greed continues to overshadow hospitality, the festive season could lose its appeal.

“We are a greedy nation,” she concluded, urging Nigerians to rethink how they treat visitors and customers during the holidays.