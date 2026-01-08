Why living in old houses may cause headaches, tummy pain

Many old houses in Nigeria were built by grandparents or great-grandparents, passed down through generations, and filled with memories. These homes often symbolise heritage and family history. But behind the walls of these houses are materials that may be quietly affecting the health of those who live in them.

The conversation emerged after Dr. Olusina Ajidahun, popularly known as The Bearded Shina, an internal medicine physician, shared an explanation on X (formerly Twitter) that recurring symptoms such as headaches, stomach pain, constipation, and even memory problems experienced by people living in older houses may have a medical explanation rather than a spiritual one.

According to Dr Ajidahun, many houses built several decades ago were constructed with materials that contained lead, a toxic metal now known to pose serious health risks when exposure occurs over time.

For years, lead was widely used in building materials because it was durable, affordable, and easy to work with, long before its dangers became widely recognised.

In the 1960s and 1970s, lead was commonly found in household paint, plumbing pipes and solder. At the time, the long-term health effects of constant exposure were not fully understood or taken seriously. As a result, many homes built during that era still contain these materials today.

Decades later, as these houses age, the materials used in their construction begin to break down. Paint peels, walls crack and old pipes corrode, creating opportunities for lead to enter the living environment. The exposure happens slowly, which makes it difficult to detect.

Tiny particles from deteriorating lead-based paint can turn into dust and settle on floors, furniture and household surfaces.

This dust can be inhaled or transferred through contaminated hands to food and water. In older plumbing systems, lead may also leach into drinking water, particularly when water remains stagnant in pipes for long periods. Over time, repeated exposure allows the metal to accumulate in the body.

Dr Ajidahun explained that lead poisoning does not always present with dramatic or immediate symptoms, which is why it is often overlooked. Instead, affected individuals may experience persistent but unexplained health issues that come and go, making it harder to identify a clear cause.

Headaches, abdominal discomfort, constipation, fatigue and problems with concentration are among the common complaints associated with prolonged exposure.

Because these symptoms are vague and overlap with many everyday illnesses, people often attribute them to stress, poor diet, infections or lifestyle changes. In some cases, cultural and religious beliefs may also lead individuals to interpret their experiences through a spiritual lens.

The issue is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where many families still live in inherited homes built several decades ago.

Beyond individual households, Dr Ajidahun’s comments have drawn attention to a broader public health issue that is rarely discussed. As Nigeria continues to grapple with housing challenges, ageing buildings and limited regulation of older structures, the conversation highlights the need for greater awareness about how the places people live can influence their health.

While old houses carry emotional value and family history, this discussion serves as a reminder that understanding their potential risks is important. Sometimes, the cause of recurring headaches or tummy pain may not be mysterious or supernatural, but rooted in the very walls people call home.