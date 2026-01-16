Davido, Ed Sheeran my dream TikTok collaborators, says Bus Aunty

UK-based Nigerian content creator Bemi Orojogun, popularly known online as London Bus Aunty, has revealed that Davido and Ed Sheeran top her wishlist for future TikTok collaborations.

The viral creator made the disclosure during a recent interview, where she was asked about the celebrities she would most like to work with, following her rising popularity across both the UK and Nigeria.

Answering the question, she said, “That is a good one. I’d probably say in the UK, it would definitely be Ed Sheeran. In Nigeria, I’d probably say Davido because I love Davido.”

She explained that while she has dream collaborators, she is open to working with anyone, noting that the success of her content lies in authenticity and spontaneous connection with people.

“I’m open to it. Anyone can come on the street and join me on the buses,” she said.

London Bus Aunty’s profile has grown rapidly over the past year, driven by her street conversations and bus interviews, which often blend humour with encouragement and relatable life moments. Her videos have attracted a wide following on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Her impact was further recognised when she won Video of the Year at the TikTok UK Awards 2025, a milestone that strengthened her standing among creators on the platform.

While accepting the award, Orojogun shared motivational advice, saying, “Don’t allow your age to stop you. Don’t allow your family to say don’t do that, it’s embarrassing. If you love it, do it.”

She has collaborated with brands including Burberry, H&M, IKEA, Jacquemus, Maybelline, and JBL, and recently partnered with MAC Cosmetics.

Beyond TikTok, Bemi Orojogun is also among the Nigerians nominated for the 2026 MOBO Awards.

She earned a nomination in the Best Media Personality category alongside DJ Remi Burgz.

Several other Nigerians and creatives of Nigerian descent also made the nominee list unveiled by organisers on Thursday.

Nominees include Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Shallipopi, Ayra Starr, Rema and Adekunle Gold, who will compete in the Best African Music Act category.

Ayra Starr also secured a nomination in the Best International Act category alongside global stars such as Cardi B, Gunna and Kehlani.

German-Nigerian singer Odeal received nominations in the Best Male Act and Best R&B/Soul Act categories.

In the film and television section, actors of Nigerian descent including Wunmi Mosaku, Dayo Koleosho, Damson Idris and Cynthia Erivo were nominated in the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film category.