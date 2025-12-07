Why I don’t mention Jesus in my songs – Singer Allyson

Popular Nigerian singer Sola Allyson has explained what guides her songwriting, saying she does not mention Jesus in her songs because He never instructed anyone to use His name for publicity.

She also stressed that she is not a gospel artist, despite how many people describe her music.

She made this known during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, posted on YouTube on Friday. The interview touched on her music journey, her views on faith and her personal life.

According to Allyson, who became widely known after her hit soundtrack ‘Eji Owuro’ in 2003, people assume she is a gospel artiste because her songs sound spiritual and carry strong messages.

She said her work comes from personal conviction, not from religious branding or pressure to fit into a category.

Speaking in a mix of English and Yoruba, she said, “I don’t sing religious songs. As I am like this, I don’t call myself a gospel artiste. My name is Sola Allyson. I am a singer.”

She explained that she avoids mentioning Jesus in her tracks because it does not align with how she understands faith and worship.

Responding to the question directly, she said, “Jesus didn’t say we should be mentioning His name. He didn’t say we should use His name for PR.”

The 54-year-old noted that many artists rely on religious labels to gain acceptance, but she prefers honesty and emotional truth in her music. She added that she follows her spirit and does not create songs just to meet people’s expectations.

Allyson also went on to clear the air on long-standing rumours about her marriage. She confirmed that she is married but does not live with her husband, saying the arrangement suits them and keeps their relationship healthy.

She said, “I am married but not living with my husband. He stays in his house and I also stay in my house. That’s the love that people older than us didn’t let us know is hard. They make it seem like once you love each other, you will live happily ever after.”

She further explained her view of marriage as a partnership rather than ownership. In her words,

“Saying I am in my husband’s house is different from saying I married my husband. My husband and I married each other; we are in one another’s life.”

Speaking on feminism, she said her belief is about fairness and equal choice, not hostility. “Feminism is not saying men are not good people…” she added