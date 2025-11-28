Why Mohbad called off wedding with Wunmi – Late artiste’s father

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has released a new video claiming his son abandoned plans to formally marry Omowunmi Aloba, also known as Wunmi, after allegedly discovering infidelity.

In a video released on Friday, November 28, Joseph Aloba recounted that when Wunmi informed the family that she was pregnant, he insisted that Mohbad meet her father to introduce the families properly. “When I got there for the introduction and met the family members, they thought that was a traditional wedding,” he said. “Meanwhile, when I called my son after Wunmi gave birth to start preparation to formally marry her, but he told me he was not going ahead with the wedding anymore. He said he caught his wife cheating.”

Joseph Aloba’s statement underscores his insistence on a DNA test to determine the paternity of Liam Aloba, the only child Mohbad left behind. “It was not a proper traditional wedding. Who did they hand the bride price demands to?” he asked.

Aloba’s claims come days after Wunmi filed legal measures to safeguard Mohbad’s estate and prevent unauthorized claims on his properties. On November 19, 2025, she filed a caveat at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, asserting her status as Mohbad’s legal wife and Liam’s mother. Her lawyers also published notices in national newspapers warning against fraudulent claims to the late singer’s estate.

Joseph Aloba and other relatives have repeatedly demanded a DNA test, arguing that establishing paternity is essential before any estate or inheritance decisions are made. The family has also instructed Wunmi to refrain from using the Aloba surname pending the outcome of the DNA results.

Wunmi’s legal team has responded by accusing Mohbad’s father of obstructing the DNA process. They claim she proposed independent testing facilities in Nigeria and abroad, but the family’s legal representatives have not agreed. Wunmi has described the repeated demands for paternity testing as emotionally distressing for her and little Liam.

Public reaction remains divided over the Mohbad dispute, with some insisting the DNA test is crucial to uphold truth and inheritance rights, while others sympathize with Wunmi, a widow and single mother caught in a painful public battle.

As it stands, the next step in the saga depends on the court-ordered DNA tests. Once completed, results are expected to provide clarity on Liam’s paternity and pave the way for resolution over the singer’s estate.

For now, Mohbad’s estate remains in legal limbo, while both sides continue to assert their claims publicly.