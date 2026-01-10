Will Detty December hit the same next year?

After years of unchecked excess, Detty December 2025 forced a reckoning. With inflated prices, logistical chaos, and growing frustration from locals and returnees alike, Nigerians are beginning to question whether the festive season has crossed from celebration into exploitation and what that means for the future.

Detty December has never been cheap. But in 2025, it was more exorbitant. What was once a joyful, if indulgent, end-of-year ritual came with resentment, fatigue, and public backlash. From inflated service charges to poorly organised events, the season that many Nigerians — especially those in the diaspora — plan their year around ended with more complaints than celebration.

For years, December in Nigeria has represented reunion, relaxation, reflection, and release. It’s a time to return home, reconnect with loved ones, attend concerts, see films, and enjoy the country at its liveliest. From music concerts to late-night parties and cinema releases, Detty December became a cultural shorthand for that collective release: loud, chaotic, fun, and unforgettable.

But by the close of 2025, the conversation had shifted.

Across social media, Nigerians voiced frustration over what many described as aggressive price hikes and opportunistic behaviour by service providers. Hair appointments, accommodation, transportation, food, flights, everything came at a premium so steep that even the country’s perceived elites publicly pushed back.

One of the most resonant moments came from entrepreneur and social media personality Laura Ikeji, who shared a video on Instagram accusing vendors of exploiting Nigerians returning home for the holidays. According to her, many service providers now treat December as an opportunity to maximise profit, assuming every IJGB is excessively wealthy.

“Nigerians? We are greedy,” she said bluntly.

Ikeji recalled braiding that she braided her hair for ₦70,000 before leaving Nigeria, only to be told later that the same braider would not do the style for less than ₦200,000 in December. She added that she was even advised to charge a client ₦250,000 because it was Detty December.

‘PEAK TRAVEL SEASON’

The inflation went beyond beauty and personal services.

Popular podcaster Madam Joyce revealed on her podcast that a business class ticket from London to Lagos was priced at £6,000 during the festive period.

Of course, airfares typically rise during peak travel seasons, but many people argued that the December hike felt excessive and deliberate.

Accommodation became another flashpoint. Podcaster Oddity complained about a Lagos short-let owner who refused to accept bookings for December, explaining they were still “observing the market” before fixing prices.

Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun added a broader perspective, pointing to how social media has fuelled unrealistic expectations. She criticised IJGB content that flaunts “cheap” Nigerian services, such as “$60 braids”, warning that such posts have consequences.

According to her, vendors have adjusted their expectations and swung to the opposite extreme. She shared an example of someone who reportedly paid ₦800,000 for braids, only to receive a final bill of ₦2.5 million after the extensions were described as “human hair–infused”.

While Nigerians living in the country would never agree to such prices, she noted that the inflation appears seasonal, with IJGBs often targeted.

Beyond services and accommodation, the festive season also exposed gaps in how concerts and events were organised this year. People repeatedly voiced frustration at poorly managed events, where logistics and coordination fell short of expectations.

For instance, fans at BNXN’s What a Feeling concert complained about disorganisation, and the singer himself had apologised and refunded some fans. Similarly, Fola’s concert faced backlash when attendees criticised the lack of coordination and the artist abruptly exiting the stage, leaving many disappointed.

WHAT HAPPENS IN 2026’S DETTY DECEMBER?

These experiences raise a valid question: Will people approach Detty December differently next year?

Party organiser Samuel Oluwasola believes the issue is less about greed and more about preparation.

“Planning is stressful,” Oluwasola said. “You’re contacting vendors, curating guest lists, and making sure people are not bored.”

According to him, many of the complaints from December could have been avoided with better anticipation. “Anytime I plan an event, if I expect about 100 people, I prepare for at least 180 or even 200,” he explained. “You can never really tell how many people will turn up, especially in Lagos. Lagos events almost always attract more people than expected.”

Despite the backlash recorded during Detty December 2025, Oluwasola does not believe the incidents will significantly affect participation in 2026.

According to him, the culture of events in Lagos is deeply rooted. “Events are something that will never die down. The only thing that truly slowed events was COVID-19. Even then, some events still happened, and once restrictions were lifted, events returned fully.”

His view suggests that while dissatisfaction may be loud online, Detty December’s party culture may not fade easily.

Although some believe Detty December might lose its appeal, its cultural and emotional significance still runs deep.

One thing is certain: people will always return to Nigeria to see their loved ones and celebrate with them. But how they celebrate and how much they are willing to pay for the experience may no longer be the same.