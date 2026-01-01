2026: Mbah assures consolidation of administration’s gains

As the nation welcomes the year 2026, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, said there will be no room for complacency on the part of his administration, promising accelerated consolidation of the gains made in the past two and a half years.



Mbah also described 2026 as a year of quantum leap for the people of Enugu State, saying: “Our optimism is not abstract, but grounded in the concrete work we have done.”



The governor gave the assurances in his New Year message to the people of Enugu State yesterday, urging optimism and unity on the part of the people of the state and the nation.



While recalling his administration’s successes in the revival of moribund assets, transformation of the transport system as well as the water sector, security, road and tourism infrastructure, educational and agricultural sectors, and the surge of investment and visitors to Enugu, Mbah acknowledged that “it is far easier to rise than it is to remain standing.

“That is why this year demands more of us than the years before. 2026 is not a victory lap. It is a humble continuation of a journey that is nowhere near finished.



“What we have begun is not fleeting – it must now be secured for generations. We have to build well, not quickly for applause, but carefully for posterity.



“And above all, we must resist complacency. Success can seduce us into comfort. Comfort slows our steps. And when steps slow, progress slips away,” he emphasised.



On specific projects and programmes to expect in the New Year, Mbah said, “In 2026, life in Enugu will change in ever more visible and practical ways.



“Every urban road across our cities will be paved and upgraded with proper drainage and walkways, with many also receiving new streetlights to improve safety.”