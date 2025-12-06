2027: Kwara North aspirants unite to achieve power shift to zone

Political office seekers and stakeholders from Kwara North Senatorial Zone have met to fashion out how the zone can produce the next governor of the state in 2027.



In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, they commended traditional rulers in Kwara South and Kwara Central senatorial zones for conceding the governorship slot to Kwara North.



The meeting enjoined all attendees and aspirants to start singing one agenda for the zone, noting that that is the surest way to the Ahmadu Bello Government House in 2027.



According to them, personal ambitions must not overshadow the collective destiny of the region. Attendees at the meeting reaffirmed total commitment to the Kwara North 2027 project, describing their move as a historic responsibility and a moral call to equity, fairness, and justice within Kwara State.



“Aspirants agreed to foster a spirit of cooperation before, during, and after the 2027 elections. They resolved to maintain open dialogue, discourage internal rancour, and support any framework that enhances the zone’s political strength and bargaining power,” said the communique read by Dr. Toyin Ayinla.



It emphasised sustained engagement with royal institutions, elders, youth bodies, women groups, and community associations to deepen grassroots acceptance, reinforce unity, and solidify the zone’s collective push towards the 2027 governorship election.

The only female aspirant at the meeting, Princess Nnajoa Felicia Tsado, described the gathering as unprecedented. She said: “I am impressed today to be counted among the true daughters with genuine interest and love for Kwara North.



“This kind of gathering is long due. Remember, we have at several fora been mocked with the truth that Kwara North is not united. But today, the barrier has been broken.”



A serving senator, Sadiq Umar, said the journey to the Ahmadu Bello Government House would only be realised when unity prevails, urging all aspirants to speak in one tone. He said: “Getting power is more complex than imagined but if we come together, it will be easier. There is no basis for arguments or fights.”



Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, appreciated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for encouraging the zone to contest the governorship seat in 2027.

“This is a good initiative. I thank the governor and many support groups working for power shift to Kwara North. I pray God guides us all and this call for unity to where we aspire,” he said.