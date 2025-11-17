244,000 Sokoto residents to benefit from Renewed Hope’s financial intervention

No fewer than 244,000 across 244 wards of Sokoto State are to benefit from the Federal Government’s financial intervention under the Renewed Hope Agenda Programme.

This initiative, according to Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, aims to provide 1,000 beneficiaries from each ward, thereby reducing financial hardship among its citizens.

He highlighted that Sokoto has distinguished itself as a leader among other states in Nigeria, showcasing the state government’s commitment to improving the living standards of its people.

Governor Aliyu acknowledged the unwavering support from the party leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for his continuous guidance and assistance.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to ensure equitable distribution of Federal Government resources, focusing on those who have not previously benefited from similar programs.

“Each citizen deserves to feel the impact of the government’s initiatives, especially during these challenging times. Our goal is to reach out to those who have not enrolled in previous programs,” Governor Aliyu stated.

He, however, affirmed that this intervention will be singular in nature, meaning no beneficiaries will receive assistance more than once, allowing new applicants the opportunity to benefit.

“To ensure efficient selection of recipients, a committee will be established to identify deserving candidates. The program is anticipated to launch in January of the upcoming year, marking a significant step toward enhancing social welfare in Sokoto State.”

The governor urged stakeholders and community leaders to involve all citizens in local governance matters actively and promised that the Projects Monitoring Committee would oversee the ongoing developments in their respective areas.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, in his remarks, commended the governor for his dedication to empowering the citizens of Sokoto.

He stressed the importance of fairness in the distribution of intervention program applications, calling on party leaders to maximise their efforts in uniting the APC and engaging support from constituents.

“This is not the first time we have seen such impactful initiatives from the governor. We must continue to work together to ensure that responsible and competent individuals are the ones benefiting from these programs,” Senator Wamakko stated.

He expressed optimism that local governments in Sokoto would soon experience the benefits of pending fund allocations for various projects.

State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Hon. Haruna Sarkin Gobir, said the meeting aimed to inform the public about the intervention.