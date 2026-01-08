500 youths to unlock opportunities in clean energy market

No fewer than 500 young Nigerians have completed a six-month solar energy training programme under the GreenWorks Africa programme, targeted at expanding access and unlocking billions of Naira in economic opportunities in the country’s clean energy market.

The initiative, implemented by EGO Foundation with support from Access Holdings, combines technical solar installation training with business and financial education, aimed at addressing youth unemployment and skills gaps in Nigeria’s growing renewable energy sector.

Beneficiaries were trained on solar installation, electrical systems maintenance, troubleshooting and business fundamentals: pricing strategies, customer acquisition, financial management, and operations. They also gained access to business bank accounts, working capital loans, and advisory services, helping them manage cash flow, price services competitively, and plan for growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan, explained that Nigeria’s solar energy market is expanding rapidly owing to the persistent electricity shortages affecting businesses and households nationwide, hence the need for the training to expand the market with competitive advantages.

He said the programme was designed to move beyond certification, adding that the training was provided by instructors with actual business experience for real-world scenarios that graduates would immediately face.

On Access Holdings’ involvement, the director noted that the company provided SME banking products and business advisory services specifically designed for GreenWorks graduates, recognising that technical skills without financial access produce limited business outcomes.

Olaniyan clarified that the firm plans to scale the programme, targeting 2,000 additional trainees in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, alongside the development of an alumni network to support collective purchasing, mentorship and business growth.