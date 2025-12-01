Abacha $490m loot probe: EFCC seizes Malami’s passport, restricts travel

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the passport of former Attorney‑General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The Guardian learnt the seizure of the passport, on Friday, was one of the conditions for his release on Saturday and he should report daily to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja for further interrogations in the ongoing investigation into the alleged mismanagement of a recovered $490 million Abacha loot

The funds were reportedly repatriated to Nigeria through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

According to the source, Malami has been placed on a one-month travel restriction pending the conclusion of critical interrogations.

“The former minister may not leave the country except with EFCC’s concurrence or a valid order of a High Court,” the source said.

Malami has, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, maintaining that the facts would soon exonerate him.

But the source insisted that the former AGF had major issues to clarify, saying: “We have asked him to account for the $490 million Abacha loot secured through MLAT. We didn’t say he stole the money, but he has questions to answer,” the source noted.

The EFCC cited the extensive documentation involved and the need for comprehensive interviews as reasons for restricting his travel.

The commission maintained that it would not engage in a media confrontation but would make its findings public upon conclusion of its investigation.