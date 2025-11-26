Abiodun extols Olubadan’s contributions to nation-building

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja (left); with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, during the governor's visit to the monarch in Ibadan.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, for his profound contributions, exemplary leadership qualities and entrepreneurial expertise, which he said, had significantly advanced the development of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

Abiodun gave the commendation during a visit to the palace of the former governor of Oyo State and current Olubadan on Monday.

He noted that the monarch brings into his throne a wealth of experience in politics and governance, adding that the story of Oba Ladoja’s life remains deeply inspiring.

“You also bring alongside that a deep experience in politics and governance. These are rare combinations — someone who was a legislator, a successful businessman, and then left the legislature to become an executive governor.

“You have spent most of your life in service on different platforms, and this role has allowed you to bring together the tapestry of all your experiences to lead your people,” he said.

The governor stressed the historical significance of Ibadan to the Yoruba nation, noting that many states trace their roots to the ancient city.

“Ibadan is very significant in the history of Yoruba culture. From this city, we have all evolved as Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states — and even Lagos State. This is where our roots are. That is why we held the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting here, because this remains the capital of all Yoruba,” he added.

In his remark, Oba Ladoja described Ibadan as a place where one does not need wealth to ascend the throne, explaining that his emergence as the 44th Olubadan was the culmination of a 32-year journey.

The monarch pledged to use his position to further unite the Yoruba people, noting that the role of traditional rulers has gone beyond wearing beads and waving the horsetail.

He stated that their responsibilities now include community development, urban renewal and ensuring security.

“I told the Baales that they are responsible for security in their areas. If anything happens, they must inform me. I will hold them responsible if they don’t, and they may be removed.

“The same applies to the Mogajis. The days of being Mogaji and not visiting your ancestral home are gone. You must be close to your people so you can mentor them,” he said.

Ladoja, while reflecting on his journey to the throne, recalled that it began on October 1, 1993, when he became the JagunOlubadan of Ibadanland — an event attended by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

“So, the journey that began on October 1, 1993, was concluded on September 26, 2025,” he said.