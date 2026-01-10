Aborisade condemns Old Oyo attack, urges unity against banditry

Oyo State governorship hopeful and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Niyi Aborisade, has condemned the recent attack on farmers and park rangers in Old Oyo National Park, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It would be recalled that bandits recently attacked the National Park Service office within Old Oyo National Park, killing several officers and injuring others.

Aborisade described the assailants as cowards and enemies of peace who must be brought to justice.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the human rights lawyer commiserated with the families of the slain farmers and rangers, describing the killings as painful and unacceptable acts that threaten peace and security in the state.

“My heart goes out to the families of the innocent farmers and park rangers who were brutally murdered. I condemn this attack in totality. Those responsible are cowards who prey on defenceless citizens and must be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The governorship aspirant called on the Oyo State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution without delay, warning that allowing such crimes to go unpunished would embolden criminal elements and undermine public confidence in the state’s security architecture.

Aborisade stressed that the people of Oyo State would not surrender to fear or intimidation, declaring that banditry and violent criminality have no place in a state with a long history of resilience and collective resistance.

“The people of Oyo State will not give in to bandits. Those who think they can overrun our communities through violence will soon meet their Waterloo. This is a land with a proud history of powerful resistance. No enemy, no matter how strong, can overcome a united people,” he said.

He urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, emphasising that unity among the people is critical at a time when security challenges are testing the resolve of communities across the country.

Aborisade also called on traditional rulers, community leaders, and youth groups to work closely with security agencies by providing timely information to help prevent further attacks and expose criminal networks operating within and around the state.

According to him, security is a collective responsibility that cannot be left solely to government and law enforcement agencies.

“While the government has a primary responsibility to protect lives and property, citizens also have a role to play. We must remain united, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing efforts to secure our borders and safeguard our communities,” he said.

The ADC chieftain lauded the Oyo State Government for the steps already taken to address security challenges but urged authorities to do more to protect rural communities and forest areas that have become vulnerable to criminal attacks.

He emphasised the need for improved intelligence gathering, better equipment for security personnel, and stronger collaboration between state and federal security agencies.

Aborisade warned that the killings should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders, noting that insecurity, if left unchecked, could undermine economic activities, particularly farming, which remains a major source of livelihood for many residents.

Reiterating his confidence in the state’s capacity to overcome insecurity, he said: “As a people, we must stand together. With unity, vigilance, and firm action by the authorities, peace will return fully to our land.”