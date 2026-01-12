Accessibility professionals advocate inclusive infrastructure for PWDs

The new President of the Association of Accessibility Professionals (AAP), Mr Dapo Taiwo, has emphasised the need for critical stakeholders in society to prioritise and support the development of inclusive infrastructure, services, and workplaces in line with national legislation and global best practices for Persons With disabilities (PWDs).



Taiwo made the call at the unveiling of the association’s 2026 strategy to journalists in Lagos. According to the association’s President, accessibility is fundamental to social inclusion, economic participation, and sustainable development.



He pointed out that the vision is to attain a purposeful, strong, credible, and respected professional body that sets national standards, builds technical capacity, influences policy, and drives practical implementation.



Taiwo assured that the association will work with government, the private sector, and civil society to mainstream inclusive design, strengthen professional capacity, and support compliance with Nigeria’s disability laws; the Discrimination Against Persons with disability Act (2018) and international obligations, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

He disclosed that the AAP remains dedicated to fostering collaboration that delivers practical and measurable improvements in accessibility nationwide.



“AAP is a leading professional body committed to advancing disability inclusion and promoting accessibility across Nigeria’s physical and digital environments. The association supports the development of inclusive infrastructure, services, and workplaces in line with national legislation and global best practices. It also brings together professionals across the built environment, technology, policy, and social development sectors to promote accessible buildings, transportation systems, public spaces, and digital platforms through advocacy, professional standards, capacity building, and stakeholder engagement,” he said.

