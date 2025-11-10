ACPN tasks Soludo on good governance, well-being of Anambra

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has urged the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State to sustain the momentum of good governance and leverage the renewed mandate to further advance the welfare and well-being of Anambra.

Recall that Soludo was declared re-elected as governor of Anambra state for a second term by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Soludo, according to the INEC, won in all 21 local government areas of the state in the governorship election held on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof Edoba Omoregie (SAN), who declared the results, stated that Soludo, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured a total of 422,664 votes to beat other contestants.

He declared other results as follows: APC – 99,445; YPP 37,753; LP -10,576; ADC – 8208; PDP – 1401; AA -1145; AAC – 292; and ZLP 453, among others.

He stated that a total of 27,888,64 registered voters, while 598,229 were accredited for the election. He added that a total of 595,298 votes were cast in the election, with 584,054 votes valid and 11,244 votes rejected.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the Association, Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, the ACPN extended warm felicitations to members of the governor’s inner circle, including the Chief of Staff, the Aide-de-Camp (ADC), and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Medicals and Pharmaceuticals, for their dedication and loyalty, which he said contributed immensely to the Governor’s success at the polls.

Pharm. Igwekamma commended the governor’s team for what he described as strategic contributions and steadfast support that have helped translate Soludo’s vision into tangible development outcomes across the state.

He said, “Your collective commitment, discipline, and sense of purpose have continued to reflect in the outstanding performance and people-oriented governance of His Excellency. This victory is as much yours as it is his, a testimony that teamwork, vision, and integrity always prevail.”

While praying for continued strength and wisdom for the administration, the ACPN chairman reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with the Anambra State Government in promoting better access to quality healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

Igwekamma said: “As you continue to serve the good people of Anambra State, may this renewed mandate bring greater strength, wisdom, and opportunities to advance the progress and well-being of Ndi Anambra.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has disputed a viral video suggesting that one of its officers took part in alleged electoral violence in Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for the 82 Division, Lt Col Olabisi Ayeni, said the video misrepresented what transpired on November 8, 2025, at Ukwu Oji Umubele, Awka Ward 5, in Awka South Local Government Area.