Oyo APGA congratulates Soludo on re-election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Oyo State, led by its former gubernatorial candidate, Adeshina Adewale, has congratulated Professor Charles Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra State, describing the outcome as “a resounding endorsement of transformative leadership and people-centred governance.”

In a statement personally signed by Adeshina, the party attributed Soludo’s victory to his “bold, visionary, and results-driven reforms” across key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security — reforms which, it said, have redefined governance in the South-East.

“Governor Soludo has proven himself a servant leader who listens. Roads are being rebuilt, schools are thriving, and farmers are harvesting hope. Anambra’s residents have rewarded this vision with their trust,” he said.

Adeshina added that Soludo’s re-election represents continuity in good governance and renewed confidence in APGA’s philosophy of grassroots development and inclusivity.

“Prof. Soludo’s re-election means more jobs, better services, and a brighter future for the youth and women of Anambra,” he noted.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election, while also praising the electorate for their orderly conduct and commitment to democratic values.

Adeshina urged Anambra residents to rally behind Governor Soludo as he begins his second term, stressing that collective effort is essential to consolidate the gains recorded in the first tenure.

He further called for prayers for divine guidance and strength for the governor, expressing optimism that Soludo’s renewed mandate would “catalyse regional prosperity and inspire a renaissance in Nigeria’s governance culture.”

Charles Soludo was re-elected as governor of the state for a second term on Saturday.

Soludo, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) won in all the 21 local government areas of the state in the governorship election that held on Saturday.

INEC ’s Returning Officer, Prof, Edoba Omoregie (SAN) who declared the results stated that Soludo, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured a total of 422,664 votes to beat other contestants.

He declared other results as follows: APC – 99,445; YPP 37,753 ; LP -10,576; ADC – 8208; PDP – 1401; AA -1145; AAC – 292 and ZLP 453 among others.

He stated that a total of 27,888,64 registered voters while 598,229 were accredited for the election. He added that the total votes cast in the election were 595,298 votes while a total of 584,054 votes were valid and 11,244 votes were rejected.

He declared: “As the Returning Officer for this election, I hereby declare that Soludo Charles Chukwuma of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law scoring the highest numbers of votes has been declared the winner and returned elected.”

The National Chairman of APGA, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, who served as the party’s agent expressed satisfaction with the victory of Governor Soludo.