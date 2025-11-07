Police arrest 71-year-old man for allegedly killing wife in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 71-year-old man, Jeriel Clifford Peter, for allegedly killing his 67-year-old wife, Miltha Jeriel, after a domestic dispute.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on November 6, 2025, following an argument between the couple that began at a beer parlour in the Demsa Local Government Council of the state.

The disagreement reportedly escalated when the suspect attacked his wife with a knife and an axe, inflicting multiple injuries on her body.

“Police operatives from the Demsa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead while receiving treatment. Her body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy”, the police said.

The police said the suspect has been taken into custody, and the weapons used in the attack have been recovered.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yola, to, as a matter of urgency, conduct a thorough investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

CP Morris condemned all forms of domestic violence and urged the public to resolve disputes peacefully.

He further assured residents that the Command remains committed to ensuring justice and that no offender will escape lawful punishment.

In other news, the Adamawa State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped man, Abdullahi Usman, following a swift response to a distress call in the Girei area of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the rescue operation began after a resident, Adamu Shugaba, reported hearing groaning sounds from an uncompleted building in Jabbore, Viniklang.

“When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim tied up with pieces of cloth on his hands and legs,” the statement said.

The Divisional Police Officer of Viniklang led a team of operatives to free Usman, who was immediately taken to a hospital for medical examination and confirmed unhurt.

Commending the officers for their swift action, Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris directed the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take over the investigation and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station to aid ongoing efforts to curb crime in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a young orphan, Miss Success Anosike, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, November 3, 2025, when Anosike’s lifeless body was discovered in her room.

A family friend of the deceased had raised an alarm on social media, urging the police to intervene.