Adamawa tragedy: Fintiri orders judicial inquiry into December 8 killings

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa Stateq has ordered the establishment of a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the December 8 shooting incident in Lamurde Local Government Council, which claimed the lives of ten women and an 11-year-old girl.

The governor announced the decision during a visit to Lamurde and five affected communities in Suwa District, where he assured residents that the panel would conduct an open, fair, and thorough investigation aimed at uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensuring justice for the victims.

Governor Fintiri appealed for calm, stressing the state government’s commitment to due process and accountability. He disclosed that the Adamawa State Peace Commission has been engaging youths, elders, clergy, and community leaders from the affected areas to de-escalate tensions and promote a peaceful resolution.

Describing the killing of women during the protest as “most unfortunate,” the governor said the victims were innocent and defenseless.

He explained that the judicial panel, to be chaired by a retired High Court judge, would examine both the immediate and remote causes of the crisis, as well as make recommendations for reconciliation and sustainable peace.

The governor also assured families of the victims of government support, including assistance in education and livelihoods. During the visit, he inspected damaged areas and pledged increased security presence to safeguard lives and property.

He further revealed that emergency agencies, including the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have been deployed to provide relief materials and support for displaced persons. According to him, security challenges would not deter the government from delivering humanitarian assistance.

Emphasising that peace remains the only viable option, Governor Fintiri said the state would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders, including religious leaders and community members, to foster dialogue, understanding, and mutual trust.

He expressed confidence that calm would soon return to the area as residents increasingly embrace reconciliation.

Speaking on behalf of the affected communities, the District Head of Lamurde, Pwahomakai Joseph, alongside Napwamwa Istifanus, recounted how the crisis began and appealed to the state government to intervene decisively to achieve lasting peace between the Bachama and Chobo communities.

With assurances of a transparent investigation, enhanced security measures, and sustained dialogue, residents of Lamurde are hopeful that justice, reconciliation, and trust will pave the way for enduring peace in the area.