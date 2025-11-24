ADC tackles Tinubu over police VIP withdrawal

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) described the withdrawal of police protection for Very Important Persons (VIPs) as mere drama that does not address the rising insecurity across Nigeria.

The ADC also said the policy is political grandstanding that will not produce any meaningful results.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party criticised the move as just another old pronouncement from the government that only confirms its lack of understanding of the complexity of the security situation in the country and what truly needs to be done.

The party said, “The ADC called for a holistic national security strategy that integrates all security agencies as a holistic counter-insurgency force.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed the recent announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directing the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP duty.

“While the directive makes for good headlines, it is not new and demonstrates the government’s lack of understanding of the true nature and complexity of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis. A country battling terrorism, banditry, mass abductions, and violent crime cannot afford to confuse public relations for policy.

“To start with, this is not the first time we are hearing this from the APC government. In 2025 alone, such order has been given twice by the IGP, whom we believe was acting on the directive of the President. But nothing happened.”

The statement continued, “Nevertheless, even if the President succeeds in relieving the police of VIP duties, we must face the bigger concern that by their training, mentality and orientation, these policemen are ill-suited and ill-equipped for the desperate emergency that we face.

“Therefore, the dramatic gesture of withdrawing police protection from VIPs may pander to populist sentiment, but it does not address the problem.”

The opposition party says government’s claims that the announcement would add 100,000 men to the police force did not add up.

“While this may fill some gaps in numerical strength, the real problem is not the number. It is the fact that even our military is finding it difficult to cope with the sophistication and adaptability of the insurgents, not to talk of police men who are ill-equipped, ill-trained and ill-motivated for the complex task of counter-insurgency.

“We find it even more intriguing that while withdrawing policemen from the VIPs, the government is replacing them with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), whose mandate includes Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, community protection and educating the people on safety measures.”

ADC argued that Nigeria’s security challenges must be addressed comprehensively, not cosmetically.

“What the country needs is not the reshuffling of personnel for headlines, but a coherent national security strategy anchored in modernisation, intelligence, and institutional integration.

“For the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to do this work, they must be restructured, reequipped, and retrained to confront today’s threats with suitable tools. This work is urgent, and half measures will not suffice.

“Moreover, this government must tell Nigerians the truth. Where is the data supporting the claim that 100,000 officers have been withdrawn from VIP duties?

“Where is the operational plan? Where are the tools, logistics, and systems to ensure that these officers, who are used to being escorts to VIPs, can be effective in the field? Merely redeploying policemen without clarity about the role they are expected to play within a larger framework and strategy specifically designed to deal with insurgency and terrorism is meaningless.

“The ADC therefore believes that if the Tinubu government is truly serious about securing the nation, it must move beyond pronouncements and press briefings, and begin the holistic overhaul of Nigeria’s national security architecture.”