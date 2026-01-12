Adeyanju faults opposition over reaction to EFCC action against Malami

Human rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has criticised opposition figures over their response to the arrest of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, describing their stance as inconsistent with claims of commitment to accountability and reform.

In a statement issued on Friday, Adeyanju said it was troubling for political actors to publicly defend individuals facing investigation while simultaneously calling for change in Nigeria’s governance and anti-corruption framework.

Malami, who served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the previous administration, was recently taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of financial impropriety. The EFCC has not yet concluded its investigation, and Malami has not been convicted of any offence.

Adeyanju noted that the allegations against the former minister include claims of unlawful asset acquisition, which remain subject to investigation and due legal process. He stressed that defending any individual at that stage, rather than allowing investigators to carry out their work, undermines public confidence in the fight against corruption.

According to Adeyanju, the appropriate response from opposition parties would have been to demand a broader and more consistent application of anti-corruption laws across political lines, rather than criticising the EFCC for acting on allegations placed before it.

He said the role of an anti-graft agency is to investigate anyone facing credible allegations, regardless of political affiliation or status. In that context, he cited previous cases involving former public officials, arguing that consistency in enforcement is essential to restoring trust in public institutions.

Adeyanju warned against what he described as selective outrage, where corruption investigations are supported or opposed based on political convenience. He said Nigeria’s progress depends on allowing law enforcement agencies to operate without intimidation, public pressure or partisan interference.

The activist reaffirmed his support for due process and the rule of law, emphasising that investigations do not equate to guilt and that all individuals are entitled to fair hearing. However, he insisted that no public office holder, past or present, should be shielded from scrutiny.