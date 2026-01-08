Deji Adeyanju welcomes appointment of Rotimi Oyedepo as DPPF

Civil rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has described the appointment of Rotimi Oyedepo as Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF) as a positive signal for Nigeria’s justice system, citing professional competence and adherence to due process as critical considerations.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, Adeyanju said the decision by President Bola Tinubu to appoint the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as DPPF reflects an emphasis on experience and institutional integrity in a role central to the administration of justice. He noted that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions plays a significant role in safeguarding the rule of law, particularly in decisions relating to criminal prosecutions on behalf of the state.

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo as Director of Public Prosecutions,” Adeyanju stated in the statement he personally signed.

Adeyanju pointed to Oyedepo’s professional background and reputation for independent judgement as factors that could strengthen public confidence in prosecutorial processes. According to him, placing a senior legal practitioner with a track record of autonomy in such a position may help reinforce the principle that justice institutions should function without undue influence.

He added that reforms within the justice sector are more likely to gain public trust when appointments are seen to prioritise competence and respect for legal standards, rather than political considerations. While acknowledging that sustained outcomes would depend on how the office is exercised, he described the appointment as a step that could contribute to improving confidence in public prosecutions.

“Mr. Oyedepo’s demonstrated independence of mind makes him well-suited for a role that sits at the heart of the rule of law,” Adeyanju continued. “By entrusting such a sensitive office to a seasoned professional, the President has shown that reform of the justice sector can be driven by capacity and respect for due process.”

Adeyanju concluded by urging consistency in future appointments, stressing that long-term credibility of the justice system depends on maintaining transparent and merit-based selection processes.

“It is a step in the right direction and one that, if sustained, can help restore faith in public prosecutions as a tool for justice. This appointment deserves to be applauded.”

Oyedepo was recently appointed Director of Public Prosecutions, a role responsible for overseeing federal criminal prosecutions and advising on matters of public interest within the justice system.

The newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, following his appointment by President Tinubu, pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s public prosecution system through professionalism, independence, and strict adherence to the rule of law. He also expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu and the Attorney-General of the Federation for the appointment, adding that his appointment comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s criminal justice system and must be approached with a renewed sense of duty and reform-minded leadership.