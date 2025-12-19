Afonja descendants ask governor, emir to intervene in Ilorin land crisis

Members of the Afonja Descendants Union (ADU) in Ilorin, Kwara State, have sought the intervention of Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, among other concerned authorities, to prevent an imminent crisis on family land within the Ilorin metropolis.

According to a press statement by the ADU President and its General Secretary, Alhaji Abdulkareem Olola Kasum and Alhaji Hassan Amao, respectively, the people alleged that some individuals are using the Emir’s influence to illegally acquire land from different families, including those belonging to the Idiape (Afonja) family.

Subsequently, the people who urged the Emir of Ilorin to caution some of his personal assistants against name-dropping described the act as criminal.

“According to a verified fact, one of the Emir’s personal assistants has been playing significant roles, using his position in the Emir’s palace to influence the (alleged) takeover of our family land at Modi and Ogundele axis and trying to portray our family to be having issues with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin,” the statement feared.

According to members of the Idiape family, ADU had no crisis of any guise with the Emir, adding that they hold the Emir in high esteem and admiration.

“We are saying it categorically that Afonja Descendants Union of Idiape Family do not have any issue with the Emir, and we will continue to respect and give our support to the Emir of Ilorin at all times, but this does not mean that Serikin Dongari can be using the Emir’s name to acquire or take over our customary land, which is our heritage,” the statement said.

The people called on members of the general public and the concerned authorities to look into the issue of the Modi and Ogundele lands axis with considerable position, towards amicable resolution of the matter.