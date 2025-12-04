Africa Real Estate Festival holds April 2026 in Ghana

Africa Real Estate Festival (AREF) has been scheduled to take place in Ghana

The inaugural Africa Real Estate Festival (AREF) has been scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 April 2026 at the Accra Polo Club, Airport-Accra, Ghana.

The pan-African event, themed “Innovation Meets Identity: Designing Africa’s Next Living Experience,” will bring together developers, policymakers, architects, investors, and innovators to discuss urban development and the future of real estate on the continent.

Mr Cwesi Oteng Desmond, an international real estate developer and convener of AREF, said the festival aims to integrate innovation with Africa’s unique identity in shaping future cities.

He stated, “Africa is entering a new era of urbanisation, creativity, and technological growth. The Africa Real Estate Festival is a platform where our stories, identity, and innovation come together to create solutions for the future.

Real estate must be more than buildings; it must reflect who we are, how we live, and the communities we aspire to build. We are strengthening cross-border investment within Africa’s real estate ecosystem, and this is also why we are partnering with the Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG), one of Africa’s most influential real estate networks, to ensure the festival’s impact resonates across the continent.”

Dr Tony Kolawole Aspire, President of BRG, highlighted the potential of the festival to promote investment and forward-looking discussions.

He said, “Africa is ready for a new narrative in real estate, one that celebrates our identity, embraces innovation, and serves future generations.

The Africa Real Estate Festival is a powerful platform for continental exchange, investment opportunities, and forward-thinking discussions. I am honoured to be part of this movement.”

He added that Africa’s future cities should be shaped by creativity, technology, and sustainability, elements the festival will emphasise.

The two-day festival will include keynote presentations, design showcases, exhibitions, and interactive panel discussions. Attendees will have opportunities to gain insights, share ideas, and engage with industry leaders influencing Africa’s real estate sector.

AREF organisers said the festival is part of a broader effort to position Africa as a hub for culturally grounded, innovative, and sustainable real estate development, while fostering cross-border investment and collaboration across the continent.