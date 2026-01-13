Agbakoba, specialists demand overhaul of health regulatory framework

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, has called for the immediate establishment of an independent Health Regulatory Authority with powers to inspect facilities, enforce standards, and sanction non-compliance.

Agbakoba, who is the senior partner and head of medical malpractice at Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), made the call following the recent tragic loss of Nkanu Nnamdi, one of the twin sons of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, at a Lagos hospital.

The senior lawyer also called for the reinstatement of the Office of Chief Medical Officer at federal and state levels with clear enforcement mandates; mandatory registration and periodic inspection of all health facilities with transparent reporting requirements, as well as the establishment of independent investigation mechanisms with powers to access and preserve medical records.

“There should be a clear separation between policy formulation and regulatory enforcement within the health sector governance structure; comprehensive legislative reform to update Nigeria’s health laws to reflect modern standards of care, accountability, and patient protection.

“The time for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s health system is long overdue. We cannot continue to lose precious lives to preventable medical errors whilst the regulatory framework remains in shambles. This is a matter of national emergency that demands immediate legislative and executive action.

“As a medical negligence legal specialist, I must express grave concern about the recurring incidents of absolutely preventable deaths resulting from medical negligence by health practitioners across Nigeria.

Agbakoba commended the Lagos State Government for its prompt commitment to the investigation of the matter. He equally commended the hospital, Euracare, for agreeing to cooperate with investigators.He, however, emphasised that such investigations must be genuinely independent and transparent.

MEANWHILE, the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA) has urged the Lagos State government to include its representatives in the ongoing investigation into the death of Nkanu Nnamdi.

NSA President, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu for directing the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency to begin a probe. He stressed that the alleged negligence appeared to involve the anaesthetist who administered sedation during an MRI procedure.

“The NSA strongly recommends that a senior and experienced physician anaesthetist be co‑opted into the investigative panel for a comprehensive review of the incident,” Mohammed said. He added that while the case was tragic, it provided an opportunity to strengthen anaesthesia practice in Lagos and across Nigeria.