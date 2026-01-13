Aiyedatiwa pardons seven convicts to commemorate 61st birthday

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pardoned no fewer than seven convicts serving various jail terms in the state to mark his 61st birthday.

With the new set of inmates receiving the state pardon, the governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, disclosed that the inmates received the grace based on reports of a positive attitude and what he described as genuine remorse.

While emphasising that the decision was taken after thorough and due recommendations by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, the governor harps on prison decongestion and restorative justice, as well as the provision of second chances to those who have demonstrated meaningful change in the course of serving their jail term.

The statement read in part, “In a continued demonstration of compassionate and humane leadership, Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has today exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy by granting outright pardon and release to seven (7) additional convicts serving various sentences in correctional facilities across the State.

“This gracious act was to mark Mr Governor’s 61st birthday anniversary and further builds upon the landmark clemency approved on January 1, 2026, during the New Year celebrations.

“On that occasion, following thorough recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, the Governor approved clemency for 77 convicts.

“The seven beneficiaries of today’s pardon were carefully selected based on verified reports of genuine remorse, good behaviour, rehabilitation efforts, and strong prospects for successful reintegration into society.

“Their outright release underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s firm belief in the principles of restorative justice, prison decongestion, and the provision of second chances to those who have demonstrated meaningful change.

“The Chairman of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, commended the Governor for this thoughtful and forward-thinking decision.”

In other news, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Sanitation in Ondo State, Ayodele Akande, has hailed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his dedication and commitment to the development of the state.

While describing Aiyedatiwa as an industrial and visionary leader, Akande, who congratulated the governor on his 61st birthday, noted that since assuming office, he has demonstrated dynamism, focus and candour in the management of the state’s affairs.

In a goodwill message, Akande stated that since assuming office, Aiyedatiwa has earned the confidence and respect of citizens across the state, adding that the government’s renewed focus on public sanitation has improved environmental hygiene, reduced health risks, and promoted a cleaner, safer living environment.

According to the commissioner, the governor’s leadership style, steadfastness and ingenuity have continued to reposition the state, making the administration a reference point for effective governance in the country.