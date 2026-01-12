Ondo commissioner hails Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to sanitation, water projects

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Sanitation in Ondo State, Ayodele Akande, has hailed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his dedication and commitment to the development of the state.

While describing Aiyedatiwa as an industrial and visionary leader, Akande, who congratulated the governor on his 61st birthday, noted that since assuming office, he has demonstrated dynamism, focus and candour in the management of the state’s affairs.

In a goodwill message, Akande stated that since assuming office, Aiyedatiwa has earned the confidence and respect of citizens across the state, adding that the government’s renewed focus on public sanitation has improved environmental hygiene, reduced health risks, and promoted a cleaner, safer living environment.

According to the commissioner, the governor’s leadership style, steadfastness and ingenuity have continued to reposition the state, making the administration a reference point for effective governance in the country.

Akande said the governor’s genuine commitment to re-engineering the state for sustainable development has translated into people-oriented policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of residents and strengthening public institutions.

He commended the governor for fostering an atmosphere of inclusiveness, transparency and teamwork within government, noting that such leadership has enhanced efficiency across ministries, departments and agencies.

Speaking on the water sector, Akande said the Aiyedatiwa administration has accorded priority attention to water resources development, recognising access to potable water as critical to public health and economic growth.

He disclosed that several water schemes across the state are being rehabilitated and expanded, while new initiatives are being implemented to ensure a sustainable water supply to both urban and rural communities.

Akande further highlighted the strategic importance of the Owena Multipurpose Dam, describing it as a critical asset in the state’s water supply infrastructure and a major source of potable water to Akure and its environs.

He said the present administration is committed to optimising the dam’s capacity through sustained maintenance, improved management and complementary distribution networks to enhance water availability for residents.

In other news, a non-governmental organisation, the Oba Micah and Olori Moronke Ajijo Foundation, has donated a 4D Doppler ultrasound machine to the Ondo State General Hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Council Area of the state, to boost healthcare within the community.

The foundation also provided free medical services to over 1,000 indigent residents of the state.Speaking at the equipment donation, which took place on the hospital grounds, the president of the foundation, Yetunde Obuotor, noted that the equipment was donated to help save lives.

According to her, the 4D ultrasound Doppler machine would not only strengthen diagnostic capacity but also improve healthcare delivery in the area.

An ultrasound machine is not just a piece of equipment; it is a lifeline. It plays a crucial role in maternal and child health, emergency care, and early detection of medical conditions,” she stated.

The foundation secretary board of trustees, Folashade Ajijo, said the initiative was inspired by the legacy of their parents, natives of the community who were committed to community service and empowerment.