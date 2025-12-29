Aiyedatiwa signs N524b 2026 budget into law

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill, tagged the ‘Budget of Economic Consolidation’ into law.

The budget of N524,410,590,939 comprises recurrent expenditure of N220,830,941,200 and capital expenditure of N303,579,649,739, with infrastructure, health, and education taking the lion’s share.

According to Aiyedatiwa, who signed the budget at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Akure, the 2026 budget is a strategic blueprint designed to respond to prevailing national economic realities.

The governor outlined the sectoral distribution, noting allocations to agricultural development, trade and industry, education, health, information, community development, infrastructural development, environment and sewage management, regional development, administration of justice, public finance, general administration, legislative administration, and energy.

Aiyedatiwa charged all ministries, extra-ministerial departments, and agencies to align their programmes strictly with the budget provisions and ensure the timely, prudent, and efficient execution of projects and services.

The governor maintained that the budget represents a covenant between government and citizens, a promise of responsible governance and shared prosperity, and urged them to take ownership and participate in project implementation.

He appreciated the members of the Ondo State House of Assembly for their expeditious and meticulous consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing their work as a demonstration of “shared vision and a strong partnership in the service of the people who entrusted us with leadership.”

He also hailed the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, for the thoroughness and professionalism with which they scrutinised the budget proposal, as well as the management and staff of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget for their technical expertise and tireless efforts in preparing the comprehensive document.

The governor urged all stakeholders to join hands with his administration in ensuring the effective implementation of the budget so that 2026 becomes a year of consolidation, growth, and inclusive development for Ondo State.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, commended Aiyedatiwa for transforming the state and giving Akure a capital-like appearance.

He also highlighted the House’s achievements in passing bills regulating community activities, prohibiting kidnapping, registering domestic staff, establishing the State Road Fund, and creating coastal and waterways management agencies.