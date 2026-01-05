Aiyedatiwa vows strict, transparent implementation of 2026 budget

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed that the 2026 budget, which he recently signed into law will be fully implemented with strict adherence to its targets, accountability, and transparency across the public service.

While describing the move as critical to sustaining the state’s development trajectory, Aiyedatiwa stated that the budget contained provisions that will positively impact and improve every sector of the state.

The governor, who spoke during the first working day prayer meeting for 2026 at the Governor’s Office in Akure, the state capital, urged all ministries, departments, and agencies to hit the ground running, emphasizing that the expectations of the people must be matched with the prompt delivery of projects and programmes.

According to Aiyedatiwa, public servants and political office holders must place the broader interest of the state above all else, urging citizens to support the government by meeting their obligations and embracing the New Year with optimism, patriotism and a shared sense of responsibility as stakeholders in Ondo’s progress.

The governor, who relishes achievements of the past year, stated that it included road construction and rehabilitation spanning 190 kilometres, the construction and renovation of 280 classrooms in primary, secondary and technical schools, and the perimeter fencing of a substantial number of schools.

On healthcare, he said the 112 health centres awarded for renovation and new construction in 2025 were being completed and put into use, while the solar lighting initiative, launched in Akure, was being expanded to all local government areas.

Aiyedatiwa noted the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Sea Port licence and ongoing arrangements with development partners for a refinery and allied petrochemical industries in the Free Trade Zone, as well as other industries along the Ondo South–Ogun–Lagos road corridor.

He said the administration was also reviving moribund industries, such as the Ifon Ceramic Industry and Okitipupa Oil Mill, with new industrial projects planned for the Ore axis.

Reaffirming his commitment to workers, the governor said regular promotions, prompt payment of salaries and steady settlement of inherited gratuities for state and local government retirees had been sustained. Gradual recruitment would continue to ensure effective succession planning and provide employment for young graduates.

He also commended labour union leaders for their cooperation in sustaining industrial peace, while urging all public servants to maintain professionalism, dedication and ethical standards to advance the state’s progress.

On his part, the Head of Service in the state, Bayo Philip, noted that the public service had continued to record steady and verifiable progress under the administration of Aiyedatiwa, describing such achievements as undeniable.

According to him, the current administration tops the chart in prompt and massive recruitment into the service, bold steps to stabilise gratuity and pension backlogs, an open-door approach to labour matters resulting in enduring peace, improved workers’ healthcare through a contributory health scheme, and prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

In his word of exhortation, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, urged leaders and senior civil servants in Ondo State to embrace purpose-driven leadership, integrity and sacrifice.

The bishop challenged office holders to make government work for citizens by administering the commonwealth for the common good, guiding the people and unlocking development through their God-given talents.