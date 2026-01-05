Ondo police nab 55-yr-old man for alleged incest, sexual abuse of teennage niece

A 55-year-old man, Ademola Joshua, has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly engaging in incest and sexually abusing his 15-year-old niece in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Council Area of the state.

Joshua was arrested by the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the Command following a complaint made by a resident of the community identified as Adewale.

Adewale had approached the police station in the community to report the incident following the suspicion of Joshua engaging in unlawful sexual activities with his sister’s daughter.

While confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Jimoh Abayomi, emphasised that an investigation was further launched into the complaint to enquire into the cause of the victim’s pregnancy.

Following the development, the command assured women and children of protecting their rights and dignity, adding that perpetrators will be apprehended and made to face prosecution.

The PPRO stated, “Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the case was immediately referred to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the Command for discreet and thorough investigation. The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children and to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are made to face the full weight of the law without compromise.

“This arrest aligns with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, whose reform-driven leadership continues to strengthen gender-sensitive policing, promote accountability, and enhance strategic responses to sexual and gender-based violence nationwide.

“The Ondo State Police Command remains resolute in translating this vision into visible actions that build public trust and enhance community safety.

“While appreciating members of the public for their timely and courageous reporting, the Command urges all residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and actionable information to the police for swift intervention. Together, we can build a safer society for our children and generations unborn.”