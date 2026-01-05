AJ: Tears, tributes at friends’ funeral in London

It was a sad gathering in London yesterday as family and friends assembled for the Janaza (funeral) prayer service for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, close friends of boxing star, Anthony Joshua.

The British-Nigerian athlete attended the funeral prayer for Kevin Latif Ayodele, his personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, who died in a car accident in Nigeria last week.

The service began at 10am at the London Central Mosque, 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG. A wake for the pair was also held at Cavendish Banqueting Hall in North West London. Then a funeral for Ghami took place at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium.

The bodies of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom following the fatal crash in Nigeria. Ghami and Ayodele tragically died in a road crash in Nigeria late last year, on Monday December 29, 2025, where Joshua was also involved but escaped with minor injuries.