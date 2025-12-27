Akinoso tasks Oyo PDP on commitment to win elections

As Oyo State prepares for the 2027 general elections, Professor Rahman Akinoso, Chairman of the newly inaugurated PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, has urged all party members to demonstrate full commitment to ensuring electoral success.

Prof. Akinoso, speaking during the inauguration of the 17-member caretaker committee in Ibadan, emphasised that the party’s victory depends on the collective dedication of every stakeholder.

“Winning elections requires the total commitment of all members. The agitation of aggrieved members will be addressed, and our activities will be guided strictly by the rule of law and our party constitution,” he said.

The caretaker committee, inaugurated under the directive of the PDP National Working Committee led by Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, is tasked with strengthening the party’s grassroots structures, ensuring transparency in membership mobilization, delegate elections, and leadership representation at ward, local government, and state levels. Activities are set to commence on January 9, 2026.

Highlighting the committee’s mandate, Prof. Akinoso said the focus is on entrenching participatory democracy and building strong foundations for the party ahead of the elections.

“All stakeholders, leaders, members, women, and youths, will be consulted, and their interests factored into our decisions,” he added.

Prof. Akinoso, a former youth leader, trade unionist, and public servant with over 30 years of experience, pledged to deploy his extensive political and administrative background to lead the committee to success.

He reminded members of the dissolved Oyo State Executive Committee to hand over party properties to the new team, noting that the decision taken on November 18, 2025, at the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of the PDP remains in effect.

“The responsibility is enormous, but we are committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive process for all members,” he said, stressing that building a strong party structure at all levels is essential for the PDP’s success in the forthcoming elections.

Party leaders and stakeholders at the event underscored the importance of cohesion, discipline, and participatory governance in mobilising members and winning elections.

The inauguration was widely seen as a strategic move to consolidate party structures and position the PDP for a decisive showing in 2027.

Prof. Akinoso’s message also sought to address internal grievances, assuring members that the committee would provide a platform for dialogue and resolution while adhering to the party constitution.

“Our mandate is clear: to entrench participatory democracy, strengthen grassroots structures, and prepare the party for electoral victory. Every member has a role to play, and our success depends on collective commitment,” he said.